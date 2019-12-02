Cyber Monday only: Earn up to 20% cash back on travel and more via Rakuten
There’s a seemingly endless number of Cyber Monday deals out there for flights, hotels and cruises, so I almost hate to add to the list, but stick with me because if you have travel to book (or re-book), there might be some extra cash back sitting on the table.
Today Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) is offering up to 15–20% cash back on sites, such as IHG Hotels and eBags (you need packing cubes from eBags — they are life-changing). If you prefer American Express Membership Rewards points to cash, that is also possible via Rakuten and may be an even better deal than cash back.
Examples of today’s increased travel-related payouts include:
- IHG Hotels: 15x
- Hertz: 15x
- Orbitz: Up to 15x
- Radisson Blu: 15x
- Samsonite: 15x
- Tumi: 15x
- Booking.com: Up to 15x
You can stack these 15x earnings by using an Amex Offer if there is one available for your chosen retailer. For example, if you are shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue online for 15x via the Rakuten deal, and paying with The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can even use your $50 Saks statement credit for the second half of the year (just be sure and register first).
If you are new to Rakuten/Ebates, you can get $10 in bonus cash back with your first purchase of $25, taking today’s earnings up even higher. If you want to earn Membership Rewards points via your Rakuten purchases, there’s an even better new customer bonus of 1,500 bonus Membership Rewards points after you make $25 in purchases.
Since TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, that is like earning $30 in points with a $25 purchase, and that’s not to mention the up to 15 points per dollar you can earn at a variety of retailers.
Featured image by Lisa Weatherbee/The Points Guy
