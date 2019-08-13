This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Because American Express only allows you to earn the welcome bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, you’ll want to be careful to time your applications to capture the highest possible bonus. The Platinum Card® from American Express has historically offered a bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first three months, but many people have been targeted for 100,000-point offers either through the mail or by using the CardMatch tool.
Now there’s another offer to consider as well, since Amex has begun targeting a number of customers with a 75,000 point welcome offer after spending $5,000 in the first three months. (Offer is subject to change at anytime)
TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making this bonus worth $1,500, a full $300 more than the standard public offer. You can tell that this is a targeted offer as opposed to a public offer because it says that if you leave this web page and return later the offer might not be available.
Sure enough, I closed the page and came back a few days later, only to see a different 65,000 point offer after spending the same $5,000.
If you’ve been on the fence about applying for The Platinum Card, this offer might be enough to move the needle. Ideally you’d hold out until you received a 100,000 point offer, but there’s no guarantee you’d ever be targeted. Meanwhile, 75,000 points is enough for a round-trip economy ticket to Europe or a one-way business class ticket from the US to just about anywhere in the world.
The Platinum card is one of the most valuable all around travel rewards cards despite its high annual fee of $550 a year (see rates and fees). In exchange for that you receive an up to $200 annual airline incidental fee credit, an up to $200 annual Uber credit ($15 a month with a $20 bonus in December) and an up to $100 a year Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit ($50 every six months).
You also receive the most comprehensive lounge access benefits of any credit card, including a Priority Pass Select membership, access to Amex Centurion lounges, Airspace and Escape lounges and access to Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta. The Platinum Card earns 5x points per dollar on airfare booked directly with the airline and through Amex Travel, and on pre-paid hotels booked through amextravel.com
