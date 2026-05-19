Air France-KLM Flying Blue is a popular loyalty program, in no small part due to its monthly Flying Blue Promo Rewards.

And, starting May 19, cardholders of the Air France KLM Visa Signature® Credit Card can earn up to 3 Flying Blue miles per dollar spent on their rent payments.

The information for the Air France KLM Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

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That's right.

When you add your Air France KLM Visa Signature Card to your Bilt Wallet and pay for your rent via the Bilt process with your Flying Blue card selected as your payment method, you can earn 3 miles per dollar spent on up to $50,000 in rent annually, and 1.5 miles per dollar spent on any additional rent over $50,000 annually.

Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of Bilt, said via press release, "Rent is the single biggest expense in so many people's lives, and the whole foundation of Bilt is that it shouldn't just be money out the door. We built Bilt to be the membership for where you live, bringing the kind of rewards and hospitality you'd expect from the world's best travel programs straight to your front door. Expanding this partnership with Flying Blue means Air France KLM cardholders can now earn miles on rent even faster than before."

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Benjamin Lipsey, SVP of Loyalty, Digital & Data and President of Flying Blue, added in the press release, "We're always focused on offering the very best products, services, and rewards to our members. That's why Bilt is such a natural fit — its innovative approach to turning everyday expenses into meaningful rewards aligns perfectly with our mission. Expanding our partnership to bring accelerated Flying Blue Miles to rent payments made through Bilt allows us to deliver even more value, making it easier for members to earn rewards in ways that truly fit their lives."

Related: Can you pay your rent or mortgage with a credit card? Everything you need to know

Is paying rent with the Flying Blue card worth it?

Unfortunately, you'll need to pay a 3% fee when you pay rent through the Bilt process with your Flying Blue card.

Based on TPG's May 2026 valuations, Flying Blue miles are worth about 1.3 cents each. That means the value of the rewards would roughly offset the 3% fee when earning 3 miles per dollar spent, but not once the rate drops to 1.5 miles per dollar.

Keep in mind that you can also earn bonus Alaska miles or extra United miles on rent payments if you have cobranded cards through those programs and pay your rent via the Bilt process with your cobranded card, although you'll still face the 3% fee. You can, of course, avoid the 3% fee if you use one of the Bilt credit cards to pay rent.

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