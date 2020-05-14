Earn Hotels.com reward nights twice as fast by booking now and traveling later
Sick of scrolling through travels past and ready to hit the road again? We hear you.
While The Points Guy team doesn’t encourage any non-essential travel now, we’re all for looking ahead to give ourselves something fun to plan for — especially during these uncertain times.
Lucky for you, Hotels.com just launched a new deal that will earn you double the rewards on stays through the summer of 2021. Translation: This deal will get you two times closer to a free night in half the time. And who’s going to turn down a reward night? Not us.
On top of that, we’re always up for a good stacking opportunity, so let’s dive into the details of this awesome deal and how you can maximize it.
The deal
When you book an eligible hotel through Hotels.com as a rewards member now through May 24 for stays between June 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021 you will earn two stamps for each night stayed instead of the typical one stamp per night.
Once you’ve collected 10 stamps, you earn a reward night that’s valued at the average price of the nights you collected.
Here’s what you have to do:
- Sign. up or sign in to the Hotels.com loyalty program
- Book an eligible hotel by May 24 for a stay between June 1, 2020 and Aug. 31 2021
- Select the “pay now” option, but keep it flexible by selecting the “free cancelation rate”
- Use this promo code (RWD2X2020) at checkout
Voila! Your rewards nights will be credited to your account 72 hours after your stay. The best part about this deal? You can collect unlimited stamps, so you could be well on your way to earning multiple free nights. On top of that, there are no blackout dates for reward nights and you can redeem your nights at over 500,000 properties worldwide.
And while most people’s 2020 travels will likely be limited to domestic trips, if you’re thinking ahead to 2021, Hotels.com has properties all around the world that you can book now to redeem rewards nights at later.
For domestic U.S. travel, there are some amazing hotels where you can earn rewards nights. And Hotels.com offers more than its namesake — you can book apartments, vacation rentals, houses and more.
Here’s a look at some stays you can book through Hotels.com:
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Inn of the Turquoise Bear in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Florida
How to maximize your booking
Hotels.com offers one of the most rewarding loyalty programs out there, with just 10 stays required before earning a free night. While this deal is already very generous, it can become even more lucrative when you book with a travel rewards credit card.
This is one of the easiest and fastest ways to build your points balance. In addition to earning you points towards future travel, a lot of credit cards come with additional travel protections, like trip cancellation coverage.
Additionally, you can save 1% — or 1 Amex Membership Rewards point per dollar spent — on Hotels.com bookings when you utilize the Rakuten shopping portal on Hotels.com. While the Hotels.com promo is significantly more rewarding, every point adds up.
Bottom line
This is a great opportunity to book future travel and earn double the rewards twice as fast. With thousands of properties available ranging from hotels to vacation rentals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy.
Additionally, this is a super flexible offering with the promo available on bookings made through the summer of 2021. Just be sure to book by May 24, 2020.
(Featured photo courtesy of Hotels.com)
