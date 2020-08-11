Earn double points on Amtrak travel this summer and fall
Amtrak is back with another Double Days promo, where you can earn 2x Guest Rewards points on all of your rides. Here’s what you need to know.
You will first need to register for Double Days here. Once registered, you will have to purchase a train ticket for travel from now through October 31, 2020, and complete travel during those dates. There’s no limit to how many bonus points you can earn with the promotion other than being limited to four qualifying one-way segments per day.
That’s not all — you can also earn up to 5x bonus points by shopping through Amtrak’s partners, like Budget. Amtrak members can earn 5x points at Budget after renting for three days or more. You can also score a free upgrade on an intermediate through full-size four-door car.
Amtrak points are quite valuable. We value them 2.5 cents per point (that’s the highest for any points currency). Although they can be transferred to a few different hotel programs, Amtrak points are best used when redeeming for train travel, like Acela, where you can usually find great value. Amtrak is also now allowing business class passengers to choose their seats on Acela.
If you decide to hop on the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases. The Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard is also a solid option if you’re a frequent Amtrak traveler.
If you’re uncomfortable with air travel or just prefer taking the train, Amtrak requires face coverings and says it will potentially ban customers who don’t comply. It has also made several customer-friendly changes in recent months, including extending elite status and the expiration date on Amtrak Guest Rewards points.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
