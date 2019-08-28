This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Delta’s “Dream It, Live It” event continues and today the airline is offering SkyMiles members $25 in Delta eCredit when you buy $250 in Delta gift cards.

This is a great opportunity if you have plans to travel with Delta in the next few months. The reason why I say next few months is because the downside of this deal is that the $25 eCredit expires on Dec. 31, 2019, which is just around the corner. However, if you have plans to purchase a Delta ticket over the next four months then buy yourself a gift card and use that credit.

If you’re interested in this deal, note that it’s only available while supplies last, and is limited to the first 4,000 purchasers during the qualifying period.

Another thing to note is that this promo is limited to one credit per SkyMiles member, so don’t go overboard with the gift cards unless you were planning on buying them anyway. One way to maximize this deal is to have everyone in your family buy a gift card so each individual could also get a $25 eCredit. Depending on where you’re flying, $250 won’t be hard to spend on flights if you’re traveling during the busy holiday season, so the $25 eCredit is a nice added bonus.

It’s a bit unclear who actually processes the purchase for the gift card, but we have reason to believe its Cashstar, meaning you likely won’t earn bonus points with a credit card that has a points multiplier for airfare purchases. You can you use a card that’s great for everyday purchases like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

To maximize your purchase even further, consider using the following cards that will help you boost your SkyMiles balance:

