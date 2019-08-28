This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s “Dream It, Live It” event continues and today the airline is offering SkyMiles members $25 in Delta eCredit when you buy $250 in Delta gift cards.
This is a great opportunity if you have plans to travel with Delta in the next few months. The reason why I say next few months is because the downside of this deal is that the $25 eCredit expires on Dec. 31, 2019, which is just around the corner. However, if you have plans to purchase a Delta ticket over the next four months then buy yourself a gift card and use that credit.
If you’re interested in this deal, note that it’s only available while supplies last, and is limited to the first 4,000 purchasers during the qualifying period.
Another thing to note is that this promo is limited to one credit per SkyMiles member, so don’t go overboard with the gift cards unless you were planning on buying them anyway. One way to maximize this deal is to have everyone in your family buy a gift card so each individual could also get a $25 eCredit. Depending on where you’re flying, $250 won’t be hard to spend on flights if you’re traveling during the busy holiday season, so the $25 eCredit is a nice added bonus.
It’s a bit unclear who actually processes the purchase for the gift card, but we have reason to believe its Cashstar, meaning you likely won’t earn bonus points with a credit card that has a points multiplier for airfare purchases. You can you use a card that’s great for everyday purchases like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
To maximize your purchase even further, consider using the following cards that will help you boost your SkyMiles balance:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months (offer subject to change at anytime). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first three months. You will also earn 2x miles on Delta purchases. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first three months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first three months. You will also earn 2x miles on Delta purchases. Terms Apply.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images
