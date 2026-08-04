Few things in life are better than a free cookie — especially the iconic chocolate chip cookies offered at DoubleTree by Hilton.

And today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, you don't even have to be a guest to get one. To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4, DoubleTree by Hilton locations across the U.S. are giving away regular and allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookies to anyone who stops by.

You read that right: Whether you're a hotel guest or just live near a DoubleTree, the cookie is yours.

Related: Ultimate guide to the Hilton Honors loyalty program

The cookies, which have been around since 1986, are very much part of the DoubleTree experience; according to Hilton, the brand gives out more than 20 million every year. To make the cookies more inclusive, DoubleTree introduced a new version that's gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and made in an allergen-free facility.

But most interesting, one of the cookies ingredients is ... wait for it ... a tiny dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

""Guests are always intrigued when they learn freshly squeezed lemon juice is part of the DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie recipe," said Drew Iddings, global brand leader, DoubleTree by Hilton. "It's a small ingredient, but it's become one of the most talked-about details when we unveiled the recipe behind the famous cookie that has welcomed guests for decades."

Some might even say the cookies are out of this world — back in 2019, the DoubleTree cookie became the first-ever food baked in space, thanks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Nowadays, you can see that cookie at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

Later this year, Doubletree by Hilton will in also introduce the "cookie-tini," a cookie-themed martini at Piebird, the brand's restaurant concept rolling out at select hotels.

While there are nearly 400 U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton locations where you can snag a free cookie, Hilton has also shared the recipe so you can make them at home. And you know what they say, when life hands you lemons, make a chocolate chip cookie. Or, at least that's what they say at Hilton.

Related reading: