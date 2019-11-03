Dollar Flight Club has launched a premium-fare service
Dollar Flight Club, a subscription service that sends its customers deals on airfare, has gotten an upgrade. We’ve written previously about the company, which uses a team of experts to sniff out screaming deals and pass on the savings via email and app updates, but now the service is going big.
As of Nov. 1, 2019, Dollar Flight Club (DFC) has expanded its offerings to include business- and first-class flight deals with its new Premium Plus service. The business promises to offer savings of up to 60% on premium-fare classes. Premium Plus costs $99 per year and will offer all the benefits of its current Premium subscription (currently $69 per year), in addition to access to deals in premium cabins. It also includes a 20% discount to Mobile Passport Plus, the U.S. passport control app helping to speed up immigration.
Of course, the number of deals you’ll receive will be highly dependent on your departure airport (which you can select on your profile page), but the average user can expect to see between three to seven first- and business-class deals in their inbox each week. Users in larger markets, such as New York City (JFK/LGA/EWR) or Los Angeles (LAX) will likely see deals more often, but customers who aren’t averse to positioning flights can set up to five favorite airports to track in order to score the cheapest deals.
While this service isn’t focused on mileage running, the practice of taking flights solely to earn miles and credit for elite status, this could be an excellent option for those looking to take advantage of cheap premium fares to rack up some miles.
Dollar Flight Club claims to be the first company to hone in on the gap for premium-class fare alerts, and they may be right. While other businesses do push out the occasional high-end deal, they’re far more likely to focus on economy fares that appeal to a larger market. However, the demand for better in-flight experiences continues to grow. With flexibility and DFC’s new Premium Plus service, customers can finally find themselves flying in the pointy end of the plane — for cheap.
