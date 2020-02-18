Disney World’s iconic Cinderella Castle is getting a ‘royal’ makeover
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The “Most Magical Place on Earth” is about to get a little bit more magical.
There’s always something new and spellbinding in the works at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. And while we knew there are many exciting updates coming to the park this year, you can now add one more thing to the list: The iconic Cinderella Castle is getting a royal makeover.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
As seen in the rendering above, the storybook castle at the heart of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will undergo a “bold, shimmering and royal makeover,” according to a statement released on Monday.
Related: TPG’s ultimate guide to Disney World
We’re excited to see deeper blues, as well as brighter shades of pink and gleaming golds, especially compared to the current version that stands tall at the end of Main Street U.S.A.
The work will commence in the next few weeks and continue until summer, although it’s not immediately clear how much of the castle will be concealed during the update. According to Disney, you’ll still be able to see popular performances such as Mickey’s Royal Friendship Fare and Happily Ever After. The former is the buzzy stage show, while the latter is the ever-popular fireworks event.
Related: Best credit cards for Disney World
This isn’t the first time the castle has experienced a significant renovation, either. To celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary, Cinderella Castle famously transformed into a giant pink cake, complete with 50 gum balls, 30 lollipops, a dozen gum drops and other confections. That look was, ah, interesting.
So, while the new version won’t have any sugary adornments, Disney enthusiasts might notice some similarities between the update planned for Cinderella Castle at Disney World and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. That refresh was just completed in 2019 with richer, bolder colors.
A magical transformation of Cinderella Castle isn’t the only reason to book a trip to Disney World this year. There’s also a lot of buzz around Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway rides at Disney World, both of which are opening in 2020.
In fact, TPG is getting a sneak peek of Runaway Railway in early March (so check back soon!). There’s certainly a lot to look forward to, even for the most seasoned Disney travelers.
Just keep in mind that Disneyland and Disney World both just announced some price increases on various ticket types, so act quickly if you want to lock in tickets at the old rates. (Read on for how to do just that.) You can also check out our guide on how to save money at Disney before you get there.
Featured image courtesy of Thomas Kelley/Unsplash.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.