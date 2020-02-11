Disney increases prices at both Disneyland and Disney World
It’s that time of year — Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, the dreary dead of winter and … Disney ticket price increase day.
Unofficially, February has become known for Disney ticket price increases. And, surprising no one, Disney ticket prices have been on an upward pricing trend, basically forever. When I bought my Disney World annual pass in the fall of 2018, the all-in cost for that pass was $904.19. In the fall of 2019, when I decided not to renew my pass right then, the cost for a new pass was $1,191.74. As of today, the cost for the same version of the Disney World annual pass is now $1,272.68.
That is a big pricing change in just 18 months.
But, it’s not just Disney World annual passes that have gone up in price. Prices have increased on a variety of ticket types at both U.S. Disney theme park locations: Disney World and Disneyland.
Here’s a sampling of Disney ticket prices that have gone up:
|Ticket type
|Old price (pre-tax)
|New price (pre-tax)
|Disney World Platinum Annual Pass
|$1,119
|$1,195
|Disney Premier Pass (Valid at both Disneyland and Disney World)
|$2,009
|$2,119
|One-day Disney World Park Hopper add-on to a base ticket
|$60/day
|$65/day
|Disneyland MaxPass
|$15/day
|$20/day
|Disneyland two-day tickets
|$225
|$235
|Disneyland Flex Annual Pass
|$599
|$649
These sorts of price increases take immediate effect when buying tickets and passes directly from Disney, but you can usually beat the increases for a short period of time by buying currently available stock from authorized third-party sites, such as Get Away Today and Undercover Tourist. You can usually save a few dollars buying tickets via these sites anyway, but the savings is even more pronounced just after a price increase. Get Away Today reports that it’s selling Disneyland tickets at reduced prices through Feb. 20. You can save up to $75 by acting quickly.
For example, an adult two-day (one park per day) ticket to Disneyland valid through Jan. 12, 2021, is available via Undercover Tourist for $215.95 all-in. The same ticket bought today directly from Disneyland is $235. If you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve, also factor in that you should be able to use your $300 travel credit with Undercover Tourist, whereas tickets bought by themselves directly from Disney often code as entertainment, not travel.
If you have a trip to Disneyland or Disney World on the near-term horizon, price out the tickets you need, look at new prices available directly from Disney as well as those from the third-parties such as Get Away Today and Undercover Tourist and lock in something quickly if that might save you some money.
