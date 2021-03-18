Delta and WestJet announce reciprocal elite benefits
Starting today, Delta and WestJet elite members will start receiving reciprocal benefits when flying either airline. According to Delta, the move is meant to “[Create] a more seamless travel experience for our joint customers as we work towards improving our products and services.”
The border to Canada remains closed for nonessential travel until at least April 21, limiting flights between the U.S. and Canada. Once the border reopens, Delta hopes this reciprocal agreement will attract travelers when they’re ready to fly again: “These improvements will be available as the network rebounds and customers are ready to travel again.”
Reciprocal benefits for Delta SkyMiles and WestJet Rewards members go into effect today. They include the following perks:
- Priority boarding
- Priority check-in
- Lounge access
- Preferred seats with the seat selection fee waived
- Extra checked baggage allowance
- Priority drop-off and handling
- Priority security check at, where available
This is positive news all around for both SkyMiles and WestJet flyers with elite status. In anticipation of travel resuming after widespread COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the airlines are aiming for a competitive edge as passengers resume flying.
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
