Here’s a first look at Delta’s Tokyo Haneda Sky Club
U.S. airlines are beginning their much-anticipated shift to Tokyo’s more convenient airport, Haneda, with new service set to launch next month.
As part of its move, Delta will be opening a brand-new Sky Club in the close-in Haneda. Construction is now underway, with an anticipated opening ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. American Airlines, meanwhile, will be utilizing partner JAL’s Haneda (HND) lounges, and United travelers will continue to have access to Star Alliance member ANA’s Haneda locations.
Located near the gates Delta plans to use to serve its flights to Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW), Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP), Portland (PDX), Seattle (SEA) and Honolulu (HNL), the new Sky Club will offer 9,000 square feet of amenities, and is expected to open in early July.
Guests will find international and local food options, including a noodle bar, along with a full-service bar, shower suites, Wi-Fi and power outlets at almost every seat.
Delta One flyers will have access, of course, as will customers traveling on a same-day Delta flight and visiting with The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. See our complete guide to accessing the Delta Sky Club for more.
Images courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
