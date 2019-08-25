This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta recently announced they are adding two new partners to the SkyBonus program. Members will now be able to earn and redeem points with Virgin Atlantic, and Delta is also adding Korean Air to the program but currently only for redeeming points for travel. Currently businesses can earn and redeem points with Air France, KLM, Alitalia and Aeromexico.
SkyBonus is Delta’s rewards program for small and mid-sized companies. The program allows companies to earn points on travel expenses with Delta much like the SkyMiles program does for individuals. Businesses can earn up to 30 points for every dollar spent with Delta depending on factors such as class of service and route flown. Those points are then redeemable for award tickets, upgrades, club passes or memberships or even Silver Medallion status with Delta.
Earning points is based on a tiered system that takes into account the class of ticket and which airline you are flying. Points are also based on if you are flying to or from one of Delta’s hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Minneapolis, or Salt Lake City. Good news if your home airport isn’t a Delta Hub as you will earn more points for not starting or ending your trip at one of these hubs.
SkyBonus still has a standard award chart, unlike the dynamic rewards pricing that most airlines are now using for their award tickets in their frequent flyer programs. Delta has set reward levels for global regions, including US domestic travel, Hawaii, trans-Pacific flights, trans-Atlantic flights, Asia, the Middle East and Central and South America.
You can also use your rewards points for system wide flights for travel anywhere that Delta flies. In addition to reward flights you can also redeem points for a range of other rewards including club passes, club membership, and even Silver Medallion status with the airline. You can use these reward for your own employees or even gift them out to your clients.
Delta isn’t the only airline to offer a frequent flyer program to businesses as well as individuals. If you are a business owner and want to learn more about the different programs and what you need to qualify, check out our guide for Airline Loyalty Programs for Small Businesses.
