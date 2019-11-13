Flash Sale: Business class flights to Europe for 98,000 SkyMiles round-trip
Delta SkyMiles is known for its periodic award flash sales, but some deals are (much) better than others. Today’s deal is actually available in business class — and it’s pretty awesome. For a limited time, you can book round-trip flights to Europe in Delta One business class starting at 98,000 SkyMiles. Regular Delta award prices to Europe in business class can easily be a few times that amount, depending on dates, making this a once or twice in a year type of deal.
As shared by Dan’s Deals, some eligible routes include:
- Atlanta (ATL) – Frankfurt (FRA)
- Boston (BOS) – Dublin (DUB)
- Detroit (DTW) – London (LHR)
- New York (JFK) – Edinburgh (EDI)
- Salt Lake City (SLC) – Paris (CDG)
- Seattle (SEA) – Paris (CDG)
However, the true list is way longer than what Delta has posted. I found 98k business class options to Europe from many other cities including Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), etc. To see what is available in your area, simply search on Delta.com and use a flexible date view to spot the cheapest dates to fly upfront.
Depending on where you fly in Europe, taxes and fees likely start around $50+ and can go into the hundreds of dollars.
The sale ends on Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. eastern. Valid travel dates are listed as Dec. 24 – April 18, 2020. The terms state there’s a minimum seven day stay, but my tests indicate that isn’t always required.
If you’re short on Delta SkyMiles, you can transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio. If you want to build up your Delta SkyMiles account for the next flash sale, consider adding a Delta credit card to your wallet.
Featured image by Sebastien Gaborit via Getty Images.
