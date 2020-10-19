Check your email: Delta offering targeted status challenges up to Diamond Medallion
Airlines are doing their best to lure travelers back on to their planes and encourage them to build loyalty.
Last week, American Airlines announced that it would be making it easier to earn elite status in 2021. Now, Delta is making it easier to earn status through an elevated status match challenge.
For a limited time, targeted SkyMiles members can enroll in a challenge to receive complimentary Delta Medallion status one tier higher than their equivalent status on another U.S. airline, up to top-tier Diamond Medallion status. Additionally, members will have more time to meet the significantly-reduced challenge requirements to extend their status throughout 2021.
Delta’s elevated status match challenge
Targeted SkyMiles members are receiving emails with an invitation to enroll in an elevated status match challenge. To qualify, targeted members must have status on Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines or United Airlines and enroll in the challenge by Oct. 31, 2020.
If eligible, you’ll receive complimentary Medallion status one tier higher than your current status, up to Diamond, through March 31, 2021. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to extend that status through Jan. 31, 2022 by completing the following flight requirements during the trial period:
- If you receive Gold Medallion status: Fly 2 qualifying round-trips or 4 one-ways
- If you receive Platinum Medallion status: Fly 4 qualifying round-trips or 8 one-ways
- If you receive Diamond Medallion status: Fly 6 qualifying round-trips or 12 one-ways
Here’s a look at Delta’s status comparison chart for this promotion:
|Current elite status with other airlines
|Delta Gold Medallion
|Delta Platinum Medallion
|Delta Diamond Medallion
|Alaska Airlines
|MVP
|MVP Gold
|MVP Gold 75K
|American Airlines
|Gold
|Platinum
|Executive Platinum
Platinum Pro
Concierge Key
|JetBlue
|N/A
|Mosaic
|N/A
|Southwest Airlines
|A-List
|A-List Preferred
|N/A
|United Airlines
|Premier Silver
|Premier Gold
|Premier Platinum
Premier 1K
Global Services
Note that the promotion page is publicly available, and you can access it at this link. However, the terms at the bottom of that page include the following:
“Eligibility: Only Members who receive this communication directly from Delta Air Lines are eligible to participate in this offer.”
As a result, you likely won’t be eligible unless you received the email.
Is it worth it?
This is perhaps Delta’s most generous status match challenge to date. Aside from the fact that major airlines usually don’t match up to their top-tier of status, the requirements to maintain the statuses are much lower than Delta’s usual challenge — and don’t have any spending requirements.
For comparison, here’s what Delta usually requires for its standard challenge offering:
- Gold Medallion: 12,500 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) or 15 Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) and $1,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs)
- Platinum Medallion: 18,750 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) or 25 Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) and $2,250 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) for Platinum.
Additionally, you usually only have three months to meet the challenge requirements, whereas this offer guarantees at least five months.
TPG values Delta Gold status at $2,140, Platinum at $3,855 and Diamond at $8,830 so this challenge can definitely be worth the effort. Regardless which of these status levels you get, you’ll unlock perks like complimentary upgrades, waived baggage fees and lounge access (when traveling internationally). Note that Diamond and Platinum Medallion Choice Benefits aren’t provided during the trial status period, but will be provided to those who successfully meet the challenge requirements.
Worth mentioning, Delta’s status match challenge is usually only available once every three years. However, that language is not included in the terms of this offer.
Bottom line
Understandably, not everyone feels comfortable returning to the skies yet. However, if you are flying and were targeted for this offer, then it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.
Keep in mind that promotional or temporary elite status on other airlines are not eligible for matches and you should not submit photoshopped or HTML code-altered credentials. Also, note that award and basic economy tickets do not count toward the challenge requirements. Most other flights that are marketed or operated by Delta and Delta Connection, including flights purchased with Delta eCredits, should qualify.
