Flying Delta? You now have access to Disney+
Delta has made a big push recently to install seatback entertainment screens in more than 700 of its aircraft. (Of course, not everyone is enamored with seatback entertainment. TPG’s own Richard Kerr makes the case for getting rid of the concept entirely.) Still, the initiative for seatback entertainment is an important one for Delta and its customers.
And this week, the airline inked an exclusive partnership with Disney+ to offer its passengers a range of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic movies and television shows while in the air.
“We know how much our customers value entertainment on board,” Delta’s director of onboard product and brand experience, Ekrem Dimbiloglu, said in a statement. “That’s why we … continue to forge partnerships with entertainment giants like The Walt Disney Company to bring more diversity and variety to the entertainment options we offer in flight.”
Delta’s IFE Spotlight Collection in December will feature more than a dozen Disney films, including superhero flicks like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel”; animated classics such as “Finding Nemo,” “Frozen” and “Toy Story 3” and even the Oscar-winning documentary, “Free Solo,” among others:
- “Coco”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- “The Parent Trap”
- “Remember the Titans”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
- “Up”
Additional TV series and movies can be found by searching the Disney library on board.
But, the partnership has an even more tangible benefit for Delta flyers. On select routes, U.S.-based SkyMiles members and travelers will have the chance to sign up for a 14-day free trial of Disney+. If you decide to keep the streaming service after the free trial, you’ll be charged $6.99 per month (just be sure to charge it to one of the best credit cards for streaming services). TPG’s executive editorial director, Scott Mayerowtiz — a Delta Diamond Medallion member — even received this offer on Monday night via email.
You must be a new Disney+ subscriber to take advantage of the Delta offer. If you don’t have access to this Delta offer, you can sign up for the Disney+ streaming service here and get a seven-day free trial.
Featured image by Darren Murph/The Points Guy.
