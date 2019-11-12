Disney+ launches today; becomes new best friend of traveling families
If you want to make entertaining your kids (or yourself) a bit easier on your next trip, then today is a big day. Today, Nov. 12, marks the much-anticipated arrival of Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+. Gone are the days of having to pay per Disney movie download or rental or just hoping that Netflix will somehow have the latest release your kids want to watch. From Star Wars, to Marvel, to Mickey Mouse Club House episodes, popular movies such as “Frozen” and beyond, it’s now basically all on Disney+. In total, there are currently more than 7,500 TV shows and 500 movies on the service, with more to come.
Disney+ basics
What makes Disney+ great for travelers who might find themselves on a plane without good (or any) Wi-Fi for hours, is that once you download the Disney+ app on your device, you can download as many shows and movies from Disney+ as your device can handle. This means your family will be able to watch selections such as “Avengers: Endgame,” Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers, “Cars,” National Geographic, “The Mandalorian,” “Moana” and my personal favorite thus far — “The Imagineering Story,” which is a Disney+ original — all without working Wi-Fi.
You can download shows to up to 10 devices and stream to up to four at a time. Before our upcoming long-haul flight, you can bet that we will be loading up the girls’ devices with some Disney movies and shows. While all the content on Disney+ is pretty family-friendly, there is an option for kid profiles that limits your child to shows rated TV-7FV and G.
If you didn’t get in on the now-expired three-year discounted offer, there are still options for saving on Disney+. After the free seven-day trial, the base price for Disney+ is either $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, or you can even bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. However, those with a Verizon Unlimited plan can get a free year of Disney+.
What credit card to use for Disney+
Recommending the best credit card for Disney+ is actually tough because its’ not entirely clear how it will code on credit cards now that it’s live. Before the service officially launched, it coded as entertainment when I got in on the expired three-year deal. That would mean you should use the best card for entertainment purchases.
However, it is possible Disney+ will begin coding as streaming at some point. Then, using the best card for streaming services would make sense. In that case, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express would provide 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services. (Note that Disney+ is not listed on the Blue Cash Preferred page yet, though ESPN and Hulu are, so hopefully it joins the list soon.)
But for now, the best card to use regardless of how the service codes may well be the Chase Freedom using the Paypal payment. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Paypal is a Freedom 5% (5x) bonus category (applies to the first $1,500 in purchases per quarter, activation required), making it the potentially most rewarding option through the end of the year.
Bottom line
Nothing will make a long flight with a little kid easy, but having Disney shows available for download or streaming for a flat $7 per month is an investment I’m thrilled to make.
(Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy)
