Delta Air Lines is adding two new summertime destinations to its repertoire for 2026. One is a popular coastal spot for vacationers. Another is known for its mountains, food and craft beer.

Starting on June 13, the Atlanta-based carrier will begin new nonstop service from its Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) hub to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia.

That same day, Delta will add Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) in North Carolina to its fast-growing route map out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas.

Delta will operate both of these new routes once per week on Saturdays, clearly anticipating that the majority of passengers will be embarking on weeklong summer getaways.

These routes were first spotted by industry watcher Ishrion Aviation.

Read more: Delta tweaks 4 Medallion Choice Benefits starting in 2026

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Boston to Halifax

In adding Halifax to its route map for summer 2026, Delta will add to what's proved to be a buzzy destination this year. Halifax recently made TPG's list of the 17 best places to travel in 2026.

This summer, YHZ is set to see total departures to the U.S. jump 30% over last summer, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. That includes the recently announced United Airlines service to Nova Scotia from Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington.

More Delta summer flights: Malta, Sardinia service coming in 2026

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

EDUARDO FONSECA ARRAES/GETTY IMAGES

Delta will have competition on its BOS-YHZ route, which is already served out of the New England hub by Air Canada and American Airlines.

This will be the second hub Delta flies to Halifax from; the carrier already operates summer service to YHZ from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Austin to Asheville

As for its new AUS-AVL service, Delta will fly weekly through Sept. 5 — the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

The Asheville area is home to the famous Biltmore Estate, myriad hiking opportunities and a ton of local breweries.

EMILIA WRONSKI/THE POINTS GUY

This new Delta route will bolster its de facto Austin focus city, where the carrier has targeted a ton of growth over the last two years.

We should note, Delta won't be the first airline to fly between Austin and Asheville. Budget airline Allegiant Air also operates flights between the Texas capital and the North Carolina mountains.

Good to know

Delta plans to deploy its Delta Connection-branded Embraer 175 regional jets on these new routes, which sport 12 first-class recliners up front, along with 20 extra-legroom Delta Comfort seats and 38 standard coach seats.

Related reading: