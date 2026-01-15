It's the middle of winter, but United Airlines is turning its attention toward the summer travel season.

The Chicago-based carrier already announced some epic, new international destinations for this year — from Split, Croatia, to Bari, Italy, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

But United is also adding some new routes to a handful of closer-to-home vacation spots.

On its list for 2026:

Cross-country flights to the Maine coast

New service to Nova Scotia and Quebec

Flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming

If you live on the West Coast or in Denver and have long wanted to explore Maine attractions like Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor and its other coastal towns, then there's something in here for you.

Off the coast of Bar Harbor, Maine. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The same goes for Chicagoland travelers who have set their sights on visiting Yellowstone National Park.

In all, United will launch nine new summer seasonal routes between May and June, with flights running on weekends into early fall.

Beyond that, the carrier also announced five additional routes it'll fly year-round.

In total, this is a 14-route expansion that Patrick Quayle, the airline's top network planner, revealed on social media Thursday. He noted United's focus on "our favorite outdoor spots from stunning views in the Rockies to the dramatic coastline in Atlantic Canada."

United's 9 new summer seasonal routes

Here's the full list of the new summer seasonal service United announced Thursday. As you'll see, most of the new routes will launch just before Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer travel season. However, a few will take flight in June.

Route Dates and day(s) of week Aircraft Denver International Airport (DEN) to Bangor International Airport (BGR) in Maine June 27 to Sept. 5 on Saturdays Boeing 737-800 DEN to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Tennessee May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays Embraer 175 Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C., to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia May 23 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays Embraer 175 IAD to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) May 23 to Oct. 24 on Saturdays Embraer 175 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston to Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington state May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays Embraer 175 IAH to Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays Embraer 175 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine June 20 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays Boeing 737-800 O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to Yellowstone Regional Airport (COD) in Wyoming May 22 to Sept. 19, with westbound service on Fridays and eastbound flights on Saturdays Embraer 175 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to PWM June 27 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays Boeing 737-800

United's flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming, may sound familiar: The carrier flew that route as recently as 2021. Now, it'll bring that service back to America's least populous state. This small airport can serve as a gateway for travelers visiting Yellowstone.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK LODGES/FACEBOOK

The carrier already serves the airport year-round from its Denver hub.

5 new and returning year-round routes

On top of those new leisure-focused routes, United announced five additional flights it'll operate all year — each from its various hubs.

Each of these new flights will run daily.

Route Launches Aircraft DEN to Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York state April 30 Boeing 737-800 IAH to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut May 21 Boeing 737-800 LAX to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio March 29 Boeing 737-800 LAX to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) March 29 Boeing 737-800 LAX to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri April 6 Embraer 175

United's addition of IAH-BDL flights will see the return of a route the carrier last flew in 2022.

Booking United flights with points and miles

Here's what to know about booking United flights with points and miles:

