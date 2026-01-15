Maine, Nova Scotia and the Rockies: United dials up summer travel in 14-route expansion
It's the middle of winter, but United Airlines is turning its attention toward the summer travel season.
The Chicago-based carrier already announced some epic, new international destinations for this year — from Split, Croatia, to Bari, Italy, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
But United is also adding some new routes to a handful of closer-to-home vacation spots.
On its list for 2026:
- Cross-country flights to the Maine coast
- New service to Nova Scotia and Quebec
- Flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming
If you live on the West Coast or in Denver and have long wanted to explore Maine attractions like Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor and its other coastal towns, then there's something in here for you.
The same goes for Chicagoland travelers who have set their sights on visiting Yellowstone National Park.
In all, United will launch nine new summer seasonal routes between May and June, with flights running on weekends into early fall.
Beyond that, the carrier also announced five additional routes it'll fly year-round.
In total, this is a 14-route expansion that Patrick Quayle, the airline's top network planner, revealed on social media Thursday. He noted United's focus on "our favorite outdoor spots from stunning views in the Rockies to the dramatic coastline in Atlantic Canada."
United's 9 new summer seasonal routes
Here's the full list of the new summer seasonal service United announced Thursday. As you'll see, most of the new routes will launch just before Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer travel season. However, a few will take flight in June.
|Route
|Dates and day(s) of week
|Aircraft
Denver International Airport (DEN) to Bangor International Airport (BGR) in Maine
June 27 to Sept. 5 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800
DEN to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Tennessee
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C., to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia
May 23 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
IAD to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)
May 23 to Oct. 24 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston to Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington state
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
IAH to Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine
June 20 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800
O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to Yellowstone Regional Airport (COD) in Wyoming
May 22 to Sept. 19, with westbound service on Fridays and eastbound flights on Saturdays
Embraer 175
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to PWM
June 27 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800
United's flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming, may sound familiar: The carrier flew that route as recently as 2021. Now, it'll bring that service back to America's least populous state. This small airport can serve as a gateway for travelers visiting Yellowstone.
Travel tip: How to plan an epic road trip through Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks
The carrier already serves the airport year-round from its Denver hub.
5 new and returning year-round routes
On top of those new leisure-focused routes, United announced five additional flights it'll operate all year — each from its various hubs.
Each of these new flights will run daily.
|Route
|Launches
|Aircraft
DEN to Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York state
April 30
Boeing 737-800
IAH to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut
May 21
Boeing 737-800
LAX to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio
March 29
Boeing 737-800
LAX to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
March 29
Boeing 737-800
LAX to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri
April 6
Embraer 175
United's addition of IAH-BDL flights will see the return of a route the carrier last flew in 2022.
Booking United flights with points and miles
Here's what to know about booking United flights with points and miles:
- If you don't have enough miles in your MileagePlus account, check out our rundown of the top credit cards for frequent United flyers.
- Keep in mind, you can transfer both Chase Ultimate Rewards points and Bilt Rewards Points to United at a 1:1 ratio.
- United has a vast network of international Star Alliance partners, and you can often book flights on the carrier via those partners' loyalty programs, including Air Canada Aeroplan.
