Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Maine, Nova Scotia and the Rockies: United dials up summer travel in 14-route expansion

Jan. 15, 2026
6 min read
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2023
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

It's the middle of winter, but United Airlines is turning its attention toward the summer travel season.

The Chicago-based carrier already announced some epic, new international destinations for this year — from Split, Croatia, to Bari, Italy, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

But United is also adding some new routes to a handful of closer-to-home vacation spots.

On its list for 2026:

  • Cross-country flights to the Maine coast
  • New service to Nova Scotia and Quebec
  • Flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming

If you live on the West Coast or in Denver and have long wanted to explore Maine attractions like Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor and its other coastal towns, then there's something in here for you.

Off the coast of Bar Harbor, Maine. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The same goes for Chicagoland travelers who have set their sights on visiting Yellowstone National Park.

In all, United will launch nine new summer seasonal routes between May and June, with flights running on weekends into early fall.

Beyond that, the carrier also announced five additional routes it'll fly year-round.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

In total, this is a 14-route expansion that Patrick Quayle, the airline's top network planner, revealed on social media Thursday. He noted United's focus on "our favorite outdoor spots from stunning views in the Rockies to the dramatic coastline in Atlantic Canada."

United's 9 new summer seasonal routes

Here's the full list of the new summer seasonal service United announced Thursday. As you'll see, most of the new routes will launch just before Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer travel season. However, a few will take flight in June.

RouteDates and day(s) of weekAircraft
Denver International Airport (DEN) to Bangor International Airport (BGR) in Maine
June 27 to Sept. 5 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800
DEN to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Tennessee
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C., to Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) in Nova Scotia
May 23 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
IAD to Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)
May 23 to Oct. 24 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston to Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington state
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
IAH to Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont
May 23 to Aug. 8 on Saturdays
Embraer 175
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine
June 20 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800
O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to Yellowstone Regional Airport (COD) in Wyoming
May 22 to Sept. 19, with westbound service on Fridays and eastbound flights on Saturdays
Embraer 175
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to PWM
June 27 to Sept. 19 on Saturdays
Boeing 737-800

United's flights from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming, may sound familiar: The carrier flew that route as recently as 2021. Now, it'll bring that service back to America's least populous state. This small airport can serve as a gateway for travelers visiting Yellowstone.

Travel tip: How to plan an epic road trip through Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK LODGES/FACEBOOK

The carrier already serves the airport year-round from its Denver hub.

5 new and returning year-round routes

On top of those new leisure-focused routes, United announced five additional flights it'll operate all year — each from its various hubs.

Each of these new flights will run daily.

RouteLaunchesAircraft
DEN to Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York state
April 30
Boeing 737-800
IAH to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut
May 21
Boeing 737-800
LAX to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio
March 29
Boeing 737-800
LAX to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
March 29
Boeing 737-800
LAX to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri
April 6
Embraer 175

United's addition of IAH-BDL flights will see the return of a route the carrier last flew in 2022.

Booking United flights with points and miles

Here's what to know about booking United flights with points and miles:

Related reading:

Featured image by AARONP BAUER GRIFFIN/GC IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.