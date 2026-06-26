Delta Air Lines is jumping to strengthen its position in New York.

The Atlanta-based SkyTeam will launch new twice daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 12, 2027, Delta said Friday. The new route will be flown with a standard Airbus A321neo, not the airline's new 44-seat first class seat version.

Delta will also add two new seasonal routes this winter. Flights from Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will operate on Saturdays from Nov. 21 through April 10, 2027, and from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 19 through May 2, 2027.

The EWR-LAX addition comes days after JetBlue Airways confirmed plans to exit the market. The New York-based carrier will end its twice daily flights on Oct. 14, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

JetBlue is focused on expanding its base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) since the collapse of Spirit Airlines in May. It is adding more than 11 new routes from FLL and funding that growth with planes from other markets, for example it will end service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in July and, now, EWR-LAX flights.

On EWR-LAX, Delta will join Alaska Airlines and United Airlines that operate up to three and 10 daily flights, respectively, on the route, Cirium schedules show.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Scott Santoro, vice president of Los Angeles and Sales-West at Delta, described the new route as reflecting the airline's "commitment" to the West Coast metropolis.

"By offering twice-daily flights on our Airbus A321neo, we're delivering more choice, comfort and reliable connectivity between the East and West Coasts," he said.

Among its many LAX investments, Delta is building a second posh Delta One lounge at the airport.

The new AUS and LGA routes bolster Delta's relevancy at both airports, connecting existing dots on its map with new lines and giving loyal frequent fliers more options. No other airlines fly either route.