Delta Air Lines begins Miami build up with 4 new routes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Miami looks set to become Delta Air Lines’ next focus city with four new routes coming online this year as a new partnership with LATAM Airlines ramps up.
Atlanta-based Delta will add flights between Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) on May 4. Flights to Raleigh/Durham (RDU) begin May 22 while Salt Lake City (SLC) service starts July 28, the airline said Friday. All of the routes will be flown with Embraer E175s, except Salt Lake City, which will be flown with a Boeing 737-800.
Delta will offer up to 41 departures to 10 cities from Miami with new routes, the airline said. The new flights go on sale on Jan. 18.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“As our new industry-leading partnership with LATAM develops, this announcement broadens our footprint in South Florida to provide our customers with better connections between the U.S. and South America,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, in a statement.
Delta plans to introduce codeshares with LATAM’s operating subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in the first quarter. Tie-ups with the South American giant’s larger Brazilian and Chilean operations are expected later in 2020.
Miami is LATAM’s main gateway to the U.S. The Santiago, Chile-based carrier operates up to 11 daily flights to 10 South American cities, including Buenos Aires (EZE), Lima (LIM) and São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU), from Miami, according to Cirium schedules.
Delta president Glen Hauenstein said in October that the airline would add “key spokes” in Miami to support LATAM.
“We’re not creating a new hub, we’re not creating a giant connecting complex — we’re making selective adds,” Hauenstein explained.
Related: Delta plans to add ‘key spokes’ from Miami with LATAM tie-up
The four new routes fit the theme of “key spokes.” Floridian cities like Orlando and Tampa are popular with Latin American visitors to the U.S., while Raleigh is Delta’s largest focus city, and Salt Lake City its only core hub currently not served from Miami.
Delta also challenges American Airlines, which operates a large hub in Miami, on three of the new routes. American serves Orlando, Raleigh and Tampa, Cirium schedules show.
Frontier Airlines, which is growing in Miami, flies between the South Florida airport and Raleigh as well, according to Cirium.
Delta and LATAM both operate from the South Terminal at the Miami airport. On Thursday, LATAM announced it would relocate next to Delta in Terminal 4 at New York John F. Kennedy in February.
Details on all of Delta’s additions in Miami are listed below.
NEW ROUTES
Miami-Orlando: five daily flights beginning May 4
Miami-Raleigh/Durham: two daily flights beginning May 22
Miami-Tampa: five daily flights beginning May 4
Miami-Salt Lake City: one daily flight beginning July 28
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.