Frontier Airlines grows in Miami, Newark with 25 new routes
Frontier Airlines will add 25 new routes beginning in March, with many originating from the New York, South Florida and Washington areas.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier will add three routes from Baltimore/Washington (BWI), nine from Newark Liberty (EWR), seven from Miami (MIA), three from Southern California’s Ontario (ONT), and three from San Juan (SJU) beginning in March, Frontier unveiled Dec. 18. The airline flies an all-Airbus A320 family fleet.
The new routes include:
- Baltimore/Washington: Miami and San Juan from April 23; and San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) from June 18. All three routes operate daily.
- Miami: Austin (AUS), Long Island/MacArthur (ISP), Ontario, Santo Domingo (SDQ), and Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) from April 23; Guatemala City (GUA) from May 10; San Salvador from June 18. All of the routes operate daily except Austin, San Salvador and Trenton on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and Guatemala City on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
- Newark: Cancun (CUN), Santo Domingo, and Tampa (TPA) from March 10; Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Ontario, and Raleigh/Durham (RDU) from April 23; and Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI) from May 28. All of the routes operate daily.
- Ontario: Las Vegas (LAS) from April 23; Guatemala City from May 10; San Salvador from June 18. Guatemala City operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; Las Vegas daily; and San Salvador Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
- San Juan: Boston (BOS) and Santo Domingo from April 23; and Chicago O’Hare from May 15. All routes operate daily.
The Miami expansion includes plans for a new crew base that Frontier will open in March, the airline said.
Frontier previously announced the Newark routes in August, but did not provide launch dates. The expansion followed Southwest’s announcement that it would stop serving the New Jersey airport in November.
“Frontier is among the fastest growing airlines in the U.S. and we are excited to introduce 25 new routes including more flights from Newark, expansion in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and new flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier, in a statement.
