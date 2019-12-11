Delta begins GOL separation in pivot to LATAM Airlines
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines has taken the next step in its new partnership with LATAM Airlines, selling its stake in GOL ahead of a divorce from the Brazilian carrier.
Atlanta-based Delta had sold its 9% stake in GOL by the close-of-business on Dec. 10, the latter airline said on Tuesday. The amount of the sale, which occurred over several days, was not disclosed.
Delta valued its stake in GOL at $256 million at the end of September.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The sale was expected following Delta’s tie-up with LATAM. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in September that the airline would “regrettably be exiting” its stake in GOL whose network was limited to just Brazil. LATAM’s network, by comparison, covers South America with major bases in Lima (LIM), Santiago (SCL) in Chile, and São Paulo (GRU).
Delta and GOL are also expected to end their codeshare, frequent flyer and lounge partnerships, though no timeline has been given.
Susannah Thurston, a spokeswoman for Delta, confirmed that the sale was a step towards the airline’s strategic partnership with LATAM.
Delta and LATAM plan form a joint venture covering flights between South America and the U.S. They expect to reach a pact, which will allow them to operate as essentially a single airline in the market, next year with regulatory approvals likely stretching into 2021.
Related: GOL seeking new North American partner after Delta departure
GOL executives have said the airline is seeking new partners, with many expecting a tie up with American Airlines.
American and LATAM will end their codeshare partnership on Feb. 1, and the latter will exit the Oneworld alliance by the end of September.
GOL is the largest carrier in Brazil. The airline carried nearly 37% of the 78.3 million passengers that flew in the country between January and October, data from Brazil’s aviation regulator ANAC show. LATAM had a 32% share over the same period.
Related: The best credit cards for airline lounge access
Featured image by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.