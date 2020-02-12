Delta Air Lines to consolidate New York JFK operations following Terminal 4 makeover
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Terminal 4 is the next to be slated for a makeover as part of the ongoing revival of New York’s JFK Airport.
The project will include 16 new gates for domestic narrow-body aircraft, an expansion that would allow Delta Air Lines to consolidate its JFK operations into one building. Terminal 4’s expansion also will pave the way for the 58-year-old, 11-gate Terminal 2 to be demolished.
The plans were unveiled Tuesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Tuesday as part of a broader update to Terminal 4.
The facility’s largest tenant is Delta, which currently splits its flights between T4 and T2. Terminal 4 also is home to a long list of mostly international carriers.
As part of its effort to bring its JFK operations under one roof, Delta also plans to build a new Sky Club in Terminal 4’s A Pier — a move frequent flyers can hope will help relieve congestion at the airline’s famously crowded existing Terminal 4 Sky Club location.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
T4’s expansion, and Delta’s consolidation there, should be completed by 2023, but roads that lead to the building will continue being upgraded through about 2025, according to the statement.
“Delta is investing more in airport infrastructure today than at any other time in our history. With transformational projects now underway at both JFK and LaGuardia, we’re creating the airports our New York customers have long deserved.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with our partners at JFKIAT and the Port Authority to deliver a truly superior experience at JFK Terminal 4 that cements its status as a world-class global gateway for Delta customers.”
The upcoming work at Terminal 4 is just one part of ongoing redevelopment at both JFK and LaGuardia Airport.
Last month, American Airlines and British Airways announced plans for a new Terminal 8 at JFK, that will eventually allow the Oneworld partners to operate out of a single terminal. A replaced Terminal 1 and an expanded Terminal 5, primarily occupied by JetBlue, are also part of the JFK redevelopment plan.
And in the fall, Delta opened a new concourse at LaGuardia, the latest in phase in the overhaul of that airport.
Related: Exciting new airline routes from January 2020 and beyond
Featured photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.