American, British Airways kick off work on expanded New York JFK terminal
American Airlines and British Airways have begun work on the expansion of Terminal 8 at New York John F. Kennedy, improvements that will allow the latter carrier to move to the facility in two years.
Work on the $344 million expansion of Terminal 8 began in December, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a speech Monday. The project is the first step in the governor’s larger $13 billion redevelopment of JFK that is due for completion in 2025.
The project adds 70,400 square feet to Terminal 8 including five new wide-body gates, though only two gates are entirely new. The the balance was achieved by reconfiguring other gates on the building. In addition, the work adds four remote parking positions for wide-body jets.
British Airways is due to relocate to Terminal 8 with American from Terminal 7 — built by its predecessor BOAC in 1970 — when work is complete in 2022.
“Our investment will put the 14 daily flights from JFK to London that we offer in partnership with British Airways in the same terminal and give customers premium check-in space, new joint lounges and a larger variety of retail and dining options,” said Robert Isom, president of American, in a statement Monday.
The Terminal 8 work is part of the larger redevelopment of JFK. A new 23-gate South Terminal will replace Terminals 1 and 2, as well as connect to Terminal 4, and Terminal 5 will be expanded with a new 12-gate North Terminal on the site of former Terminal 6 and Terminal 7.
American and British Airways separately were the third and fifth largest, respectively, in terms of passengers carried at JFK during the year ending in June 2019, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data via Cirium. Together, the carriers were the third largest behind Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.
American and British Airways are members of Oneworld and have a joint venture partnership between the U.S. and Europe that allows them to act as essentially a single carrier in the market.
