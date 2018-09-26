This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Michiganders, Delta just gave you ample reason to throw up the shaka sign: nonstop service between Detroit (DTW) and Honolulu (HNL) is coming next year. Beginning June 29, 2019, Delta Air Lines will link another of its hubs with Oahu, and it’ll provide another option for folks along the eastern seaboard to connect to Hawaii.
The Detroit-Honolulu route will be served with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft equipped with 25 fully lie-flat seats in Delta One, 29 seats Delta Comfort+ and 171 seats in the Main Cabin. The onboard experience includes access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens and power ports at every seat. The new Detroit service marks Delta’s ninth US gateway to Honolulu, joining current core service from Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis (MSP), Salt Lake City (SLC) and Seattle (SEA) in addition to seasonal service from New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO) and Portland (PDX).
According to Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton, Honolulu was DTW’s “third largest market without nonstop service from Detroit.” The Detroit-Honolulu flight is only marginally shorter (4,475 miles) than Delta’s Atlanta-Honolulu flight (4,502), and will operate on the below schedule.
- Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport (DTW) 12:00pm Departure ⇒ Honolulu International Airport (HNL) 3:43pm Arrival
- Honolulu International Airport (HNL) 3:15pm Departure ⇒ Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport (DTW) 6:10am (+1) Arrival
While Delta hasn’t clarified, we’re assuming that the passenger experience on the upcoming route will mimic the route between the carrier’s home turf and Honolulu. That one includes two complimentary meal services, one at the beginning of the flight and one prior to arrival, as well as complimentary beer, wine and spirits. For Platinum and Diamond Medallion elites looking to pay for a coach ticket and upgrade to Delta One on this route, you’ll be pleased to know that a Regional Upgrade Certificate will apply. (Prior to April 1, 2018, non-west coast Delta nonstops to Hawaii required a Global Upgrade Certificate.)
Pricing in both miles and cash for the route will remain a mystery until it goes on sale on Sept. 29, 2018, but those looking to get onboard via the former can boost their SkyMiles balance with a cobranded Delta Amex.
The Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is currently offering 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 within the first three months, along with an additional 10,000 MQMs after reaching a certain level of spend.
The Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, is currently offering 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 within the first three months, along with an additional 10,000 MQMs after reaching a certain level of spend.
The Delta Reserve® for Business Credit Card from American Express, is currently offering 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 within the first three months, along with an additional 10,000 MQMs after reaching a certain level of spend.
For avid Delta flyers, be sure to pore over our guide to choosing the best credit card for Delta loyalists.
Featured image of Oahu by the author.
