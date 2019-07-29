This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Beginning Dec. 21, 2019, Delta Air Lines will once again serve Bogota, Colombia, from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The carrier flew between the two locales a decade ago, but has only operated flights between Bogota and its headquarters in Atlanta of late.
This winter, Delta will (re)join Avianca and United in serving El Dorado International Airport (BOG) from the greater New York City area. It’ll be a daily nonstop flight operated by a Boeing 757-200 with 20 First Class, 29 Delta Comfort+ and 150 Main Cabin seats.
- DL253: Departs New York-JFK at 6:10pm ⇒ Arrives Bogota at 12:05am (next day)
- DL254: Departs Bogota at 1:10am ⇒ Arrives New York-JFK at 7:00am
While the nonstop route is a boon to those based in either city, it’s a poor option for Delta loyalists that have to connect. Not only are flights pricing out more expensive in both cash and points compared to service through Atlanta, but there are two other factors that make Atlanta a far better connecting spot to Bogota.
First, Delta is upgauging its Atlanta-Bogota route this winter, using a Boeing 767-300 with lie-flat beds in business class. The 757-200 used on the New York-Bogota route offers domestic first-class seats, which do not fold flat and offer just 35 to 37 inches of pitch.
For a flight lasting nearly six hours, we’d suggest routing through Atlanta if you’re splurging on the forward cabin. You can get an idea of the experience by reading our Delta 757 reviews between New York and San Francisco, and New York and Seattle.
Moreover, the timing of the New York-Bogota flight is not ideal. The outbound from New York arrives in Colombia just after midnight, but it’s the return that appears particularly painful. A 1:10am departure and 7:00am arrival equals a woefully short redeye on a plane with no lie-flat seats. Meanwhile, Delta’s Bogota-Atlanta flight departs at a far saner 9:00am and arrives at 2:12pm.
Featured photo of Four Seasons Casa Medina Bogotá by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
