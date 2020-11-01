Deals of the week: $40 flights to Florida, up to 40% off Hawaii hotels and more
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
As travel begins to pick back up, so do the deals. Each week we’ll highlight some of the best sales, cheap fares and more that we’ve spotted.
Cheap flights to Florida
We’re seeing some great nonstop round-trip deals between Newark (EWR) and Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO) and Miami (MIA) for as low as $40 on United Airlines.
Note that these tickets are in basic economy, which places restrictions on seat assignment, boarding, carry-on baggage, upgrades, changes, refunds, elite earning and elite benefits. However, there are ways to defeat basic economy by holding a United co-branded credit card.
Airlines: United
Routes: EWR/BOS to MIA/MCO
Cost: $40 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: Nov. 2020 – Feb. 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline; starting Jan. 1, 2021 earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you may be able to find deals between other cities as well.
Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $40 round-trip nonstop on United basic economy:
Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO) for $40 round-trip nonstop on United basic economy:
How to book
There are no tricks to find these fares. Just head to Google Flights, plug in your desired departure city and your destination. Then, use the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book with the airline directly or an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
Discounts at Hawaii hotels
Planning a vacation to Hawaii has proven quite difficult during the pandemic. However, the state reopened in mid-October and launched a pre-travel testing program.
If Hawaii’s in your travel plans, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, a Marriott Bonvoy property, is offering 40% off best available cash rates for stays of 14 days or more from now through June 30, 2021. In addition to complimentary breakfast, tennis and use of beach equipment, guests will receive 50% off green fees at both the Mauna Kea and Hapuna Golf Courses, 20% off all dining purchases, complimentary parking and waived resort charges.
Also, guests staying six nights or more at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort through December 19, 2021, can enjoy 25% off room rates, beach rentals/activities and green fees.
Cheap business class flights to South America
Ecuador is again open for Americans, and we’re seeing some cheap business class flights to Quito on Aeromexico.
All arriving passengers are required to have the results of a PCR COVID test within the last ten days prior to arrival. Those without negative COVID-19 test results will need to get a test upon arrival at their own expense and quarantine until their test results come back negative or for two weeks.
Quito and Guayaquil airports are open and have resumed normal operations. But there are special requirements if you want to use this flight to hop over to the Galapagos Islands. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours is a requirement upon arrival in Galapagos.
Airlines: Aeromexico
Routes: JFK – UIO
Cost: $694+ round-trip in Aeromexico business class
Travel Dates: Feb. 2021 – Sept. 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline; starting Jan. 1, 2021 earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Sample itineraries
Here’s what you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you may be able to find deals between other cities as well.
