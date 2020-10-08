Deal alert: Hawaii islands from $256 round trip nonstop from the mainland
Hawaii is reopening for healthy visitors in the near future, and these flight deals are here to sweeten the deal. Predictably, many of the best deals originate out of the West Coast and include nonstop routes.
Details on entering Hawaii are still being ironed out, but these prices make it easy to book ahead, and make changes later. Many airlines enacted customer-friendly travel policies this year, such as American Airlines waiving change fees for basic economy tickets. However, you’ll want to keep track of the airline cancellation policies and any coronavirus-related updates.
These prices are low for Hawaii, according to Google history:
Most of the lowest fares are priced in basic economy, which means different things to different airlines, but often means you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag. You probably also won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. Also, keep in mind that flights booked in basic economy may incur change fees despite many airlines eliminating most change fees on domestic and Caribbean/Mexico flights this summer. However, it’s possible to defeat some of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
We first heard about these flights through the Dollar Flight Club.
Airlines: Hawaiian, Alaska, American
Routes: SFO/SAN/SJC to HNL/KOA/LIH
Cost: From $257 round trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: September 2020-January 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu (HNL) for $256 round trip nonstop on Hawaiian Airlines:
San Diego (SAN) to Kauai (LIH) for $256 round trip nonstop on Alaska Airlines:
San Jose (SJC) to Kona (KOA) for $256 round trip nonstop on Alaska Airlines:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona (KOA) for $277 round trip nonstop on American Airlines:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Sam Antonio Photography / Getty Images
