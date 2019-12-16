Deal alert – First class to Hong Kong on American as low as 61K one-way
There’s a major sale on first and business class tickets to Hong Kong on American Airlines where you can fly one-way for as low as 61,000 miles in first class and 50,000 miles in business.
The deal was first reported by Point Me to the Plane.
These are web special fares from Pittsburgh to Hong Kong, but I’m seeing widespread availability in business class on AA for 70,000 miles as well from Dallas. Try plugging in your city and see what you can find.
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: PIT to HKG
Cost: from 61K miles in first.
Dates: July 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
AA’s flights to Hong Kong are two of the airline’s longest flights in its impressive network of 6,800 daily flights to 61 countries. As you’ve probably seen in the news, Hong Kong has been embroiled in months of pro-democracy protests.
I visited recently and never felt unsafe. Here’s why I think Hong Kong is still a great destination to visit.
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Let us know in the comments if you were able to grab this great deal.
Additional reporting by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
Featured image from The Points Guy archives.
