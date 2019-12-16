Deal Alert: AA business class to Europe for 84K miles roundtrip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s a major sale on business class tickets to Europe on American Airlines where you can fly round-trip for as low as 84K miles. It works through many U.S. airports to several airports in Europe including Rome and Paris.
The deal was first reported by Running with Miles.
These are web special fares, but I’m seeing widespread availability in business class. The one caveat is that many of these require beginning your journey in a smaller city airport. Interestingly I was able to find flights from New York to Paris for just 84K in biz class, but it requires a connection through Philadelphia.
Try plugging in your city and see what you can find.
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: PHL, BUF, TOL to CDG, FCO, FRA & more
Cost: from 84K miles in business.
Dates: January, February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Sign up for TPG’s free daily newsletter for more airfare deals!
How Economy Web Specials works
It’s important to keep in mind that American Airlines Economy Web Specials come with restrictions. I’d recommend reading through all of the details in this post about how Economy Web Specials work. However, as a quick briefer:
- These awards don’t have all of the American Airlines Basic Economy limitations.
- Where the American website says “Economy Web Specials cannot be changed once ticketed.” This isn’t defined but may mean that travelers can’t use Same Day Flight Changes to switch to another award flight on the same day.
- You can cancel and reinstate your miles according to the same terms as any other AAdvantage award. A redeposit fee of $150 for the first passenger and $25 per additional passenger applies for everyone but AAdvantage Executive Platinum elites.
- The “Economy Web Special” program is in addition to — but not replacing — the Reduced Mileage Award program.
If these awards leave your AAdvantage account depleted, here are some ways to replenish your account:
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®: 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Plus Admirals Club access for up to 33 travelers at a time.
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®: 70,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening. Plus, 2x miles on a wide variety of expenses.
- American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card: 10,000 miles and a $50 statement credit for spending $500 on purchases in three months — with no annual fee
Additional reporting by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
Featured image from JT Genter/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.