Deal alert: Get up to $60 off of CLEAR plus a free Amazon gift card

Here at The Points Guy, we’re big fans of CLEAR, the private expedited security program that allows you to jump to the front of the TSA PreCheck line. Brian previously interviewed the CEO of CLEAR on our TPG podcast, Talking Points, and you can even use CLEAR to get through stadiums more quickly for ticket both admission and concessions lines.
I personally am a late convert to the CLEAR game. My United Premier 1K status grants me a free CLEAR membership (normally $179 per year), so I signed up a couple of months ago and have never looked back. Even in my hometown of Austin, the number of travelers in the TSA PreCheck line has ballooned to the point where CLEAR makes a marked difference in my pace from curb to gate, and has saved me from missing flights once or twice already.
If you’ve been considering CLEAR for yourself or a loved one, now’s a great time to sign up: CLEAR Is offering two discounted coupons for use through Sunday, Dec. 22:
TPG60 gets you $60 off + a $10 Amazon gift card, or
TPG50 gets you $50 off + a $20 Amazon gift card
This brings the cost of CLEAR down to $119 if you opt for TPG60, or $129 if you opt for TPG50, and mirrors the same price that United MileagePlus members and Delta SkyMiles members pay. So if you aren’t a member of either airline loyalty program but are interested in checking out the CLEAR hype at a discounted rate, this is a perfect time to do so with a little extra added incentive.
As always, CLEAR members are able to enroll up to three family members for $50 apiece under the same plan, while all children under the age of 18 who are traveling with the primary CLEAR member can enjoy free CLEAR membership.
See you at the head of the PreCheck line!
