Two D.C.-area airports will soon offer COVID-19 testing
Pre-flight COVID-19 testing isn’t just a good preventive measure, but depending on where you’re traveling, it may be required. As such, a growing number of U.S. airports have begun rolling out testing options, such as Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Phoenix (PHX) and all three New York-area airports, among others.
And soon, two D.C.-area airports will be joining that list.
In the coming weeks, pop-up COVID-19 testing facilities will open at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Reagan National Airport (DCA). The new testing centers are slated to open in mid-March and will be operated by XpresCheck, a subsidiary of XpresSpa.
The new testing sites will offer both rapid molecular and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing options. At Dulles, there will be nine testing rooms, with an anticipated capacity to administer 500 tests daily. Meanwhile Reagan National will have four testing rooms, with an anticipated capacity to administer 300 tests per day.
At both airports, the facilities will be located pre-security, meaning that you don’t necessarily need to be traveling to get tested. At Dulles, it will be in the Main International Terminal, and at Reagan National, it will be at National Hall. Tests will be available by appointment or, depending on availability, via walk-up.
XpresCheck is an approved testing partner for Hawaii’s pre-arrival approval program. In addition to the upcoming D.C. locations, the company operates testing centers at Newark-EWR and New York-JFK, as well as Boston (BOS), Salt Lake City (SLC), Denver (DEN) and Phoenix (PHX). Although coronavirus tests are often covered by insurance, there are some out-of-pocket costs, ranging from $75 for a PCR test to $200 for a rapid test. Other services available at the facilities include flu, strep and mono tests, as well as flu shots.
Featured photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images.
