Only for frequent Uber users: Uber Credit Card review
The Uber Credit Card was recently relaunched to earn 5% Uber Cash on all Uber purchases and 3% Uber Cash on restaurants, bars and select travel. While you’re getting a nice return on bonus spending, keep in mind that you can only redeem rewards on Uber expenses. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐⭐
When the Uber Visa first launched, many people (myself included) were surprised to find that Uber wasn’t actually the most rewarding earning category. Thankfully, Barclays relaunched the Uber Credit Card on Oct. 28, 2019, with updated bonus categories.
If you were thinking about getting this card because you’re an avid Uber rider, this card is now a great option to maximize rewards on rides. But this card has more to offer than just rewards on your rideshare habits. Let’s walk through whether this card might be a good fit for you.
In This Post
Who is this card for?
The relaunched version of this card is set up for one audience: Uber customers. Previously, the card was a strong contender in the overall cash back space. Unfortunately, now the card only earns rewards that can be used on Uber purchases.
If you are wanting a card with flexible redemption options, this isn’t the right choice for you. However, frequent customers of the rideshare service can get a lot of bang for your buck on Uber rides, Uber eats and JUMP bike and scooter rentals.
Sign-up bonus
First off, the application process for this card is super simple. All you have to do is go into the app, tap menu, tap payment, tap to view all offers, tap details and voila! You’re ready to apply. Once approved, cardholders will receive $100 after spending $500 in the first 90 days. This is an underwhelming bonus, even for a no-fee card, but it is easy to attain.
Main perks and benefits
For a no-annual-fee card, the Uber Card has a few nice perks for its holders, including:
- Cell phone insurance of up to $600 if you pay your monthly bill with the Uber card
- $50 annual credit for subscription services (if you spend $5,000)
- Access to exclusive events
- No foreign transactions fees
- Visa Local offers
Sure, the Uber Card is not winning any awards for luxury travel benefits, but the card offer more than plenty of its no-fee counterparts. Cell phone coverage has become a more popular benefit across multiple cards. The Uber Visa, however, was one of the first to add it to its list of benefits. And a $50 credit for subscription services can come in handy — especially if you’re a streaming service addict like me.
How to earn rewards
The rewards structure got a facelift when the card relaunched. You’ll now earn:
- 5% on Uber purchases, including Uber rides, Uber Eats and JUMP bike and scooter rentals
- 3% back on restaurants, bars, hotels and airfare
- 1% back on all other purchases
- $50 annual credit for subscription services if you spend $5,000 on the card
Uber did confirm that 3% earnings will still include vacation rentals from sites like Airbnb. As far as no-fee cards go, you’re earning quite a nice return across multiple bonus categories. If you’re in the market for cash back earnings to use on future Uber purchases, this card now offers the highest bonus on Uber spending.
Further reading: Barclays launches new Uber Credit Card
How to redeem rewards
All of the bonus categories are pretty generous. However, the only catch is that you are now only earning Uber Cash, which can only be used on Uber purchases. Your rewards will automatically be deposited into your Uber account at $50 increments, although you can manually move rewards over at any amount.
The card lacks the flexibility of many other rewards cards. It’s now more closely aligned with other cobranded card options. If you want to use your rewards on anything other than Uber, you’ll want to choose another card.
Other cards that earn on Uber purchases
While the Uber Credit Card does earn the highest straight return on Uber spending, its lack of redemption flexibility may have some looking at other options. Here are a few other cards that will earn rewards on your rideshare expenses:
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card: For no annual fee, you’ll earn 3x Go Far points per dollar spent on popular spending categories including dining, travel (ridesharing, flying, hotels, etc.), and select streaming services. On top of that, you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months. This card comes with similar features, but the flexibility to redeem your points on more than just Uber.
- American Express® Green Card: This card is quite a step up from the Uber Visa, and it charges $150 a year in annual fees (see rates and fees). However, that fee is easily offset by $200 in assorted annual travel credits. You’ll earn 3x Membership Rewards (which are more flexible and more valuable than Uber Cash) on travel and restaurants — and the travel category includes rideshare apps like Uber. Even though you’re only earning 3x rather than 5%, TPG values those points at 2 cents each, meaning you’re actually getting a 6% return with the Amex Green.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: If you’re looking for an all-out travel card, it doesn’t get much better than the Reserve. You’ll earn 3x on all travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining, which includes rideshare apps like Uber, and perks like a $300 general travel credit, a TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit (up to $100) and more. Just keep in mind that you won’t earn 3x on your Uber expenses until after you’ve applied your $300 credit to eligible expenses. This card charges a steep $450 annual fee, but avid travelers will easily make up the cost by using the card’s rewards and benefits.
Further reading: The best cards to use for Uber
Bottom line
The Uber Credit Card is a solid option for anyone who wants to earn Uber Cash. You’ll earn rewards across multiple categories, and 5% back on Uber purchases is a great return. However, keep in mind that this card lacks the flexibility of other cards. It might be a card to have for just Uber purchases, and then use other travel and cash back cards to earn flexible rewards on the other bonus categories.
