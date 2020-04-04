Coronavirus cases skyrocket on stranded cruise ships; DOT says airlines cannot deny cash refunds, and more
Every Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Coronavirus cases skyrocket on board stranded cruise ships
As of Thursday, 189 people from the Holland America Zaandam had exhibited flu-like symptoms. The Zaandam, along with numerous other cruise ships, has been stranded at sea for weeks as multiple ports have refused her entry, citing concerns over the sick passengers on board.
The ship, along with Holland America’s Rotterdam, was allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. Chartered flights will ferry healthy passengers home.
Department of Transportation: Airlines cannot refuse cash refunds for canceled flights
There’s been a lot of debate on this topic, but the DOT has always been clear: Passengers whose flights are canceled can demand their money back.
No, Southwest didn’t devalue its rewards program overnight
It has to do with the tax waiver that was issued to help bail out struggling airlines.
Chase Sapphire Reserve issues $100 annual credit fee for existing customers
This will help offset that increase in the annual fee this year.
What happens to credit cards when a cardholder dies?
Credit card debt doesn’t disappear when a cardholder dies, so here are some precautions everyone should take to leave their loved ones in good hands.
Should I downgrade my premium credit cards?
We have your pros-and-cons list.
5 ways coronavirus will change travel
Not all is doom and gloom: As a silver lining, a number of destinations are healing from overtourism.
The easiest 7,500 points I will earn all year
Groceries are the secret weapon. And here’s your definitive guide to online grocery services.
Alaska and American Airlines announce full reciprocal mileage earning
Royal Air Maroc also joined the Oneworld family.
Airline change and cancellation policies — a complete list
Here’s what you are and aren’t entitled to claim.
Featured photo by VAN PISARENKO/AFP/Getty Images.
