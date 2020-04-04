News

Coronavirus cases skyrocket on stranded cruise ships; DOT says airlines cannot deny cash refunds, and more

 Katherine Fan
11h ago

Every Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Coronavirus cases skyrocket on board stranded cruise ships

(Photo by IVAN PISARENKO/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by IVAN PISARENKO/AFP/Getty Images)

As of Thursday, 189 people from the Holland America Zaandam had exhibited flu-like symptoms. The Zaandam, along with numerous other cruise ships, has been stranded at sea for weeks as multiple ports have refused her entry, citing concerns over the sick passengers on board.

The ship, along with Holland America’s Rotterdam, was allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale,  Florida, on Friday. Chartered flights will ferry healthy passengers home.

Department of Transportation: Airlines cannot refuse cash refunds for canceled flights

Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images
(Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of debate on this topic, but the DOT has always been clear: Passengers whose flights are canceled can demand their money back.

No, Southwest didn’t devalue its rewards program overnight

(Photo by John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock)
(Photo by John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock)

It has to do with the tax waiver that was issued to help bail out struggling airlines.

Chase Sapphire Reserve issues $100 annual credit fee for existing customers

(Photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy)
(Photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy)

This will help offset that increase in the annual fee this year.

What happens to credit cards when a cardholder dies?

Credit card debt doesn’t disappear when a cardholder dies, so here are some precautions everyone should take to leave their loved ones in good hands.

Should I downgrade my premium credit cards?

You may be able to get your annual fee waived with just one call. Photo by filadendron / GettyImages.
Instead of downgrading a credit card, you may be able to get your annual fee waived with just one call. (Photo by filadendron / GettyImages)

We have your pros-and-cons list.

5 ways coronavirus will change travel

Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Photo by FG Trade/Getty Images)
Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Photo by FG Trade/Getty Images)

Not all is doom and gloom: As a silver lining, a number of destinations are healing from overtourism.

The easiest 7,500 points I will earn all year

(Photo by Rawpixel via Unsplash)
(Photo by Rawpixel via Unsplash)

Groceries are the secret weapon. And here’s your definitive guide to online grocery services.

Alaska and American Airlines announce full reciprocal mileage earning

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Royal Air Maroc also joined the Oneworld family.

Airline change and cancellation policies — a complete list

With a smaller tax refund, you may have to fly on a cheaper airline to get to your summer vacation destination. (Photo by Neonbrand/Unsplash)
(Photo by Neonbrand/Unsplash)

Here’s what you are and aren’t entitled to claim.

Featured photo by VAN PISARENKO/AFP/Getty Images.

Katherine Fan covers points, miles, travel and credit card news for The Points Guy. She spent a decade working in the tech industry before joining TPG in 2015.
