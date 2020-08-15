Copa Airlines restarts US flights after five-month coronavirus hiatus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Copa Airlines returns to Miami and New York later in August after suspending regular flights for more than five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Panama-based Star Alliance carrier will return to Miami (MIA) and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) with one or two weekly flights beginning on Aug. 21, according to Cirium schedules and confirmed by Copa. Travelers will be able to connect in Panama City (PTY) to at least four other destinations in Latin America initially.
Copa’s restart comes after it set down its scheduled passenger operations in March due to COVID-19. Travelers are only allowed to transit through Panama City, while local arrival restrictions remain in place.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
In addition to Miami and New York, Copa will serve eight destinations in Latin America via Panama City, which CEO Pedro Heilbron called a sort of “mini-hub” in comments to investors on Aug. 5. Destinations include Guayaquil (GYE) and Quito (UIO) in Ecuador; Havana (HAV); Mexico City (MEX); Santiago, Chile (SCL); Santo Domingo (SDQ); São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU); and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO).
“Once we’re up in the air flying with a small network, it’s very easy to take it from there and just increase service as demand shows up,” Heilbron said indicating that Copa plans to ramp up its schedule as travel restrictions ease.
Related: A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
Copa Airlines reports a $386mn net loss in 2Q20.
The airline very nearly shut down entirely during the period, with capacity down 99.5% yoy. Copa’s traffic was down 99.7% yoy. https://t.co/JSFLdXY4V5
— Edward Russell (@byerussell) August 5, 2020
Copa is one of the few major Latin American carriers that has not filed for bankruptcy since the crisis began. Aeromexico, Avianca and LATAM Airlines are all restructuring through the Chapter 11 process in the U.S. due to the impact of the pandemic on their businesses.
This does not mean the airline is immune to the crisis. Copa accelerated the retirement of its 14 Embraer E190s and is removing its 14 Boeing 737-700s. After the pandemic, the airline plans to fly just 737-800s and 737 MAXes.
In addition to being a Star member, Copa is a close partner of United Airlines. It is also working with United, Avianca and Azul on a possible four-way joint venture between the U.S. and South America that would allow the airlines to coordinate flights and ease travel for flyers.
Related: Air travel won’t return to pre-coronvirus levels until 2023, airline group predicts
Featured image by Alberto Riva / TPG.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.