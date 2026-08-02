Condor is adding another U.S. destination, giving Midwestern travelers a new nonstop option to Europe while taking on heavyweights United Airlines and Lufthansa.

The German airline announced earlier this week that it will launch daily seasonal nonstop service between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA). Service begins May 14, 2027, and will operate through Sept. 12, 2027.

The service will become Condor's 12th gateway in the U.S. and Canada, continuing the airline's expansion across North America.

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"Chicago is an ideal addition to our North American network and a market with significant potential for both leisure and business travel," Condor CEO Peter Gerber said in a statement. "With this new service, we are providing our guests with convenient access to one of the most important metropolitan regions in the United States, while at the same time offering travelers from Chicago seamless connections to Europe via our hub in Frankfurt."

Condor, which has grown its U.S. presence in recent years, will face competition from Star Alliance members United Airlines and Lufthansa. Each of those carriers offers daily service on the route, with O'Hare a hub for United and Frankfurt for Lufthansa.

Frankfurt is also a hub for Condor, which offers nonstop flights from there to a number of other European destinations — including Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

Although Condor doesn't belong to one of the three global frequent flyer alliances, it does have separate mileage and point partnerships with a handful of carriers. Among those are Alaska Airlines and its Atmos Rewards program and JetBlue's TrueBlue.

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Travelers on either carrier can earn points on eligible Condor flights and redeem points for award travel — though award availability may vary by route and date of travel.

This Chicago route will be operated by Condor's Airbus A330neo aircraft, which features lie-flat seats with direct aisle access in business class, as well as additional legroom and upgraded amenities in premium economy.

The launch also coincides with another major change for the airline: Condor will move its Frankfurt operations to the airport's new Terminal 3, which the carrier says will offer shorter walking distances and more efficient connections between long-haul and European flights.

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