Battle of the five-star hotels: Watch TPG UK compare 3 of Qatar’s best Marriott properties
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Our team has temporarily ceased taking review trips and we are not publishing new flight or hotel reviews. While bringing our readers unbiased, detailed reviews of travel experiences is one of our core missions, now is not the time. We all love to travel and know you do too. So, to help keep you entertained — and maybe inspire you — we are publishing a video review that was filmed earlier this year. Hopefully, this will help you once we’re all ready to start booking trips again.
The TPG UK team is unrivalled in our video comparisons onboard aircraft, where members of the team sit in every class on the same plane to show the different experiences side-by-side. We’ve conducted reviews on some of the world’s biggest airlines like British Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines.
While there are still many more flight reviews in the works for when the world returns to normal, we wanted to branch out into the other main tenet of travel: hotels.
With a three-class video review of Qatar Airways in the diary, Liam, Jean and Nicky headed to Doha to test three of Qatar’s top Marriott properties.
Liam covered the St. Regis Doha, Jean stayed at the W Doha and Nicky took up residence in the Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, putting rooms, amenities, food and drinks and service to the test.
TPG paid £229 ($284), £244 ($303) and £261 ($324) per night for the St. Regis, W and Ritz-Carlton, respectively. The hotels are all part of the Marriott Bonvoy programme, requiring the following amount of points per night:
- St. Regis Doha — Category 5 (30,000-40,000 points per night)
- W Doha — Category 4 (20,000-30,000 points per night)
- Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel — Category 5 (30,000-40,000 points per night)
Watch the video below, and don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!
Featured image by Jean Arnas / The Points Guy
