A college student debunks these 5 credit card myths
In the movies, college kids are always seen applying for their first credit card on a whim after not being able to cover an expense, such as spring break (this is how The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, got started). Not surprisingly, they end up in debt and have to come up with a way to fix the mess.
However, that’s one of the common misconceptions young people have unfortunately learned: credit cards don’t have to become a financial burden. There are plenty of positive attributes and perks that you miss out on when you avoid credit cards and only stick to cash and your debit card. Below I outline other student credit card myths.
Credit cards only lead to debt
I got my first credit card, the Discover it Cash Back, during my sophomore year in college. Although my spending habits have always been a little more on the wild side, I never ran into debt because I followed the age-old rule: don’t spend what you don’t have.
Responsible credit card use will keep you out of debt and from negatively impacting your credit score. A lot of people see credit cards and think free money since the charges don’t have to be paid back right away. This is a sure way for you to acquire debt because what you don’t pay at the end of the month will have interest added on to it.
Credit cards also have a lot of benefits that you can access if you manage your spending right. Ultimately you can build credit that will help benefit you throughout life.
Young people can’t apply for credit cards
Most people don’t have any credit history in coming into their 20s, and it can be hard to know where to start when you may still be supported by your parents. There are plenty of student cards out there that are great for those who don’t have a credit history and may not have a steady income. Even those who have absolutely no credit at all can apply for secured credit cards when starting out.
Student cards often offer no annual fee and include incentives for paying your bills on time, such as extra cashback. The Discover It Student Cash Back card offers a $20 credit for having GPA of over 3.0.
Getting credit cards will hurt your credit score
If you’re opening tons of credit lines and racking up debt on each one, yes — credit cards will hurt your credit score. However, responsibly opening one card won’t do any damage. Your credit score is calculated by a few factors and opening a credit card is a small percentage.
When you open a credit card, the company does something called a “hard inquiry” when they look into your credit. After applying for a credit card you can expect your score to drop by around five points, but don’t worry — it’s not permanent.
Before you apply for a credit card you should probably first check your credit score, which won’t affect your score if you use the right tools. Checking your credit report is free from the three major credit reporting agencies once a year. During the coronavirus pandemic, all three are offering free credit reports once a week through April 2021. There are also plenty of apps that can help you track your credit score.
Credit cards should only be used for basic expenses
A credit card can offer many more perks than you may realize. From points and miles to savings on purchases on the various expenses, credit cards can actually save you a lot of money over time.
There are many cards that are great for everyday spending such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited card, which will reward you 1.5% cash back for everything, including gas, groceries and dining.
If you absolutely need to use a credit card to pay for an expense that you might not have the funds on hand for, make sure to do your research into which of your cards is best. Some cards have higher interest rates than others which can harm you in the long run.
You can’t earn points and miles as a student
Points and miles have never been at the forefront of my mind — but they should have been. If I (along with my fellow students) had more information about how to utilize rewards programs, points and miles could have come in handy for all those spring break trips we’ve taken over the years. Points and miles can you free nights at hotels, airfare and much more.
Do your research and find a card that best fits your lifestyle. I frequently use Amtrak to get back and forth from school so the Amtrak Guest Rewards Mastercard could be a great way for me to gain points that will upgrade my travel experience.
As you build credit you may become eligible for more cards. Travel cards, hotel cards, airline cards and transferable points cards are some great ways to earn points and miles.
Bottom line
Credit cards can be a great tool for college students looking to maximize rewards that can help to elevate their college experience. As a young person remember, credit cards are not your enemy. With proper usage and a class or two on financial literacy, you can build credit and become a (responsible) credit card master in no time.
If you’re ready to dive into the world of credit cards, points and miles make sure to check out TPG’s beginner guide.
