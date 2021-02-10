Clear Health Pass will soon speed up quarantine-free Hawaii arrivals
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s time to start thinking about creating a “COVID-19” folder on your smartphone — if you’re hoping to travel over the next few months, there’s a good chance you’re going to need to install some apps.
Sign up to get the daily TPG newsletter delivered to your inbox each morning
Airlines around the world will likely roll out their own document-verification tools, like the “Travel-Ready Center” now available in United’s mobile app, but third-party applications may also work their way into the mix, such as Clear’s and its integrated Health Pass feature.
Unlike Clear’s expedited security screening, which carries an annual fee, the company’s app is available free of charge, making it accessible to anyone with a mobile device.
Health Pass is already being used to verify negative tests where required for select sports arenas, and soon the technology will be used to approve tourists for quarantine-free travel to Hawaii.
Beginning next Thursday, Feb. 18, Delta and United flyers traveling nonstop from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) will be able to securely link their test results and verify their identity, making it easy for Hawaii to identify travelers approved to avoid the state’s otherwise-mandatory 10-day quarantine.
Travelers choosing to use the platform will be able to select an approved test, including labs and at-home options. From there, they’ll login to their testing account, and results will be linked to the app.
At boarding, Clear employees will scan the traveler’s Hawaii QR code, along with their Health Pass, and provide them with a wristband that they can then display to airport personnel upon arrival.
During the initial pilot program, Health Pass will only be available on Delta and United flights between LAX and HNL, though it could certainly roll out to other carriers and routes in the near future.
Featured photo by Timur Alexandrov/EyeEm/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.