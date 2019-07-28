The Best-Ever 60,000 Point Sign-Up Bonus Just Returned for the Citi Premier Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s the link to apply now for the Citi Premier Card with a 60,000-point bonus.
If you’ve been waiting to get a Citi Premier Card, your procrastination has paid off. The card’s best-ever bonus of 60,000 ThankYou points has returned after an eight-month hiatus.
You can now get 60,000 ThankYou Rewards points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, those 60,000 ThankYou points are worth over $1,000. That’s because these points can be utilized for award flights via Citi’s airline transfer partners.
After spending $4,000 in the first three months, you’ll have at least 64,000 ThankYou points. That’s enough for eight domestic United flights or a Lufthansa business class flight to Europe through Citi’s transfer partner LifeMiles. There are also plenty of great redemptions through Singapore KrisFlyer, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Flying Blue, Etihad Guest and 10 other partner programs.
However, if you value simplicity, the 60,000-point sign-up bonus will let you book $750 of paid airfare directly at the Citi ThankYou travel center. Even better, you’ll earn miles and elite status on these flights by redeeming points this way, and you don’t have to worry about award availability.
Just make sure you read the terms carefully. Most notably, beware if you’ve opened or closed a Citi Rewards+ card, ThankYou Preferred (no longer available for applications), ThankYou Premier or Citi Prestige card recently. This offer’s terms and conditions note that you aren’t eligible for the sign-up ThankYou points if you’ve opened or closed one of these cards in the last 24 months.
Annual Fee: The annual fee on the Citi Premier is $95, and unfortunately with this new 60,000-point offer, the fee isn’t waived for the first year.
Category Bonuses: One of the huge perks of the Citi Premier is its ability to earn 3x ThankYou points on travel while paying just a $95 annual fee. Citi specifically lists the following categories that earn 3x points:
Airlines • hotels • car rental agencies • travel agencies/travel aggregators/tour operators • gas stations • commuter transportation • ferries • commuter railways • subways • taxis/limousines/car services • passenger railways • cruise lines • bridge and road tolls • parking lots/garages • campgrounds and trailer parks • timeshares • bus lines • motor home/recreational vehicle rentals and boat leases and rentals
That’s about as broad of a definition of travel that’s available on any card, with the inclusion of gas stations making this card incredibly valuable for those that spend a lot on gas. Just beware that gas purchases at some retailers such as warehouse clubs will only earn 1 ThankYou point per dollar spent.
This general definition of travel means that you’ll earn 3x points on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Only the Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee) and Ink Business Preferred Credit Card (limited to businesses) earn that much on ride-hailing rides.
In addition, you’ll earn 2x points on dining and entertainment purchases — which is also pretty broadly defined — and 1x on all other purchases.
Travel Protections: Citi has announced that, as of September 22, 2019, the main travel protections on the Citi Premier Card will be discontinued. However, until that date, you’ll get Lost Baggage Protection, Trip Delay Protection, Baggage Delay Protection and Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection benefits.
Purchase Protections: Most of the purchase protections on the Citi Premier will also be ending after September 22, 2019, but until then, you can use the card’s valuable Price Rewind protection to “rewind” your purchase price to the newer, lower price. On the other hand, two benefits that appear to be staying on the Citi Premier beyond September 22 are Extended Warranty Protection (24 months) and Damage and Theft Protection.
Other Benefits: There are tons of other smaller benefits on this card that can get overshadowed by the big ones: free FICO credit score, temporary purchase lock, lost wallet protection for emergency cash, Citi Concierge access, free ShopRunner membership, no foreign transaction fees, Citi Private Pass (offering benefits such as event ticket pre-sale access) and many more benefits.
Between an increased sign-up bonus, 3x points earning on travel purchases and great purchase and travel protections, this is an excellent card for travelers to consider signing up for now. If you’re ready to add it to your wallet, here’s the link to apply for the Citi Premier Card with a 60,000 point bonus.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.