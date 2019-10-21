News

Citi ThankYou adds new SkyTeam airline transfer partner

 Summer Hull
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Here at TPG, we like options when it comes time to book award travel so that all your eggs — err, miles — aren’t in one basket and thus aren’t as subject to devaluations and award-chart changes. That means we get usually pretty excited when credit card programs add new transfer partners, since more partners means more options.

Today, the Citi ThankYou program has added a new airline transfer partner in Aeromexico’s Club Premier. This brings the number of ThankYou transfer partners to 15 airline programs (though one is JetPrivilege, which was the program of Jet Airways but continues to operate in spite of the carrier’s demise.)

Aeromexico is in the SkyTeam alliance, along with airlines such as Delta, KLM and Air France. The transfer ratio from Citi ThankYou to Premier Club will be 1:1. Aeromexico’s award chart is generally not thought of as being amazing for Aeromexico and other SkyTeam partners. They do technically list an around-the-world award with 15 stopovers, though I haven’t heard of anyone successfully booking.

If you are hoping to fly in a lie-flat seat to Mexico City (MEX), that is possible on some Aeromexico routes operated by the Dreamliner, such as this Los Angeles (LAX) – MEX itinerary available or about 52,000 Club Premier points. Economy seats can be found on this route for around 18,500 points each direction.

You can’t book most traditional partner awards online via Premier Club, though some Delta awards are available online.

Otherwise, you may need to find the award space you want and then call Aeromexico to book many awards over the phone.

AeroMexico 787-8 Business Class (Photo by Nick Ellis/TPG)
AeroMexico 787-8 Business Class (Photo by Nick Ellis/TPG)

Citi ThankYou point-earning cards include:

While this isn’t the most exciting addition we have ever seen, our fingers are crossed for some nice transfer bonuses down the road and more transfer options are always a good thing. If you need additional Premier Club miles, the program is also a transfer partner of Amex Membership Rewards and Capital One. Here are additional tips for redeeming Citi ThankYou points.

Featured image by Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy

Summer Hull aka Mommy Points, ran the Mommy Points site for families who want to travel more for less using miles and points for seven years and now heads up TPG Family when she isn't exploring the world with her own two girls.
You might like
Why your next hotel stay might be in a bunk bed
News
11h ago
How a control tower works: Moving planes on the ground
News
12h ago
American Airlines reinforces Hilton Head dominance with new routes
News
Yesterday
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 24.74% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.