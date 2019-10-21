Citi ThankYou adds new SkyTeam airline transfer partner
Here at TPG, we like options when it comes time to book award travel so that all your eggs — err, miles — aren’t in one basket and thus aren’t as subject to devaluations and award-chart changes. That means we get usually pretty excited when credit card programs add new transfer partners, since more partners means more options.
Today, the Citi ThankYou program has added a new airline transfer partner in Aeromexico’s Club Premier. This brings the number of ThankYou transfer partners to 15 airline programs (though one is JetPrivilege, which was the program of Jet Airways but continues to operate in spite of the carrier’s demise.)
Aeromexico is in the SkyTeam alliance, along with airlines such as Delta, KLM and Air France. The transfer ratio from Citi ThankYou to Premier Club will be 1:1. Aeromexico’s award chart is generally not thought of as being amazing for Aeromexico and other SkyTeam partners. They do technically list an around-the-world award with 15 stopovers, though I haven’t heard of anyone successfully booking.
If you are hoping to fly in a lie-flat seat to Mexico City (MEX), that is possible on some Aeromexico routes operated by the Dreamliner, such as this Los Angeles (LAX) – MEX itinerary available or about 52,000 Club Premier points. Economy seats can be found on this route for around 18,500 points each direction.
You can’t book most traditional partner awards online via Premier Club, though some Delta awards are available online.
Otherwise, you may need to find the award space you want and then call Aeromexico to book many awards over the phone.
Citi ThankYou point-earning cards include:
- Citi Prestige Card
- Citi Premier Card
- Citi Rewards+ Card
- Citi Rewards+ Student Card
- AT&T Access Card from Citi
- Citi Double Cash (via a linked ThankYou account)
- AT&T Access More Mastercard from Citi (no longer available for new sign-ups, but product transfers are still possible)
While this isn’t the most exciting addition we have ever seen, our fingers are crossed for some nice transfer bonuses down the road and more transfer options are always a good thing. If you need additional Premier Club miles, the program is also a transfer partner of Amex Membership Rewards and Capital One. Here are additional tips for redeeming Citi ThankYou points.
