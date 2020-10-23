You now get World Elite Mastercard perks with the Citi Double Cash card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi is a TPG advertising partner.
One of the best perks of the Citi® Double Cash Card is, well, double cash back. You get 2% cash-back earnings on all purchases — 1% when you buy and another 1% as you pay — which is pretty tough to beat for a no-annual-fee card.
While fantastic for pure cash back (or ThankYou points with a linked account), the Double Cash card was otherwise devoid of many perks.
Want more credit card news and travel advice from TPG? Sign up for the TPG daily newsletter.
That list of benefits was sparse and included contactless payment with a chip-enabled card, access to Citi Entertainment, a free ShopRunner membership and access to your FICO Score.
However, Citi has emailed some cardholders — myself included — that the Double Cash will be converted to a World Elite Mastercard. And there are several advantages that come with that designation. Note, some cardholders already have a Double Cash that is a World Elite.
Related: Comparing Visa Signature and World Elite Mastercard benefits
With this change for many Double Cash cardholders, you should now get access to an array of new extras including a Lyft and Boxed.
With Lyft, you can take five rides in a month and get a $10 Lyft credit once per month for World Elite cardholders. With Boxed, you’ll earn 5% cash rewards on orders for use on future purchases.
Unfortunately, one of the biggest perks of World Elite Mastercard criteria isn’t included on the Citi Double Cash. A Citi spokesperson told TPG that the cell phone protection benefit is not included as part of this update.
There is also a complimentary 24/7 concierge service, a Fandango benefit and more.
Related: Credit cards that cover cellphone loss and damage
With the Double Cash, you can convert your cash back to ThankYou points as long as you have a Citi Premier® Card or Citi Prestige® Card. If you go this route, you’ll essentially earn 2 ThankYou points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s valuation of ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each, this means you can earn a 3.4% return.
The information for the Citi Prestige has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
These perks are certainly a welcome addition for those that have a Citi Double Cash card. The benefits should come at no extra cost for current and future cardholders — great news in a world where sometimes the expectation is fewer perks, not more.
Featured photo by John Gribben for The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% – 23.99% based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.