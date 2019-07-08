This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When you’re looking for the best return on your credit card purchases, you have two earning categories: points/miles-earning cards or cash back cards. One of the best cash back cards around is the Citi Double Cash Card. Despite no annual fee, you can earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% at the time of purchase and another 1% when you pay your balance — and the card comes packed with benefits.
There’s a few “hybrid” credit cards in the market that are marketed as cash back cards, but the rewards can be transferred to points — such as the Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Ink Business Cash Credit Card.
Now the Citi Double Cash is poised to be another one of these cards. Doctor of Credit is reporting that Citi included the following text in a reader’s recent credit card statement:
Coming in Fall 2019 your Citi Double Cash Card will allow you to convert your cash rewards to ThankYou Points which can be redeemed for gift cards, travel, purchases at select retailers, and more. For more details, please review the terms and conditions of your Citi Double Cash Card and the terms and conditions at www.thankyou.com.
I checked my Citi Double Cash statement from June 25, and this message wasn’t included. However, this blurb was included in the Citi Double Cash statement sent to TPG‘s Julian Kheel for the period ending July 5.
This hasn’t been communicated to cardholders via email yet, and there’s no statement to this effect when I log into my account. When I called Citi customer service about this notice, the agents hadn’t received an communication about this change. TPG reached out to Citi representative about this announcement. A spokesperson confirmed that Double Cash cardholders will be able to convert cash rewards to ThankYou Points but couldn’t provide more detail at this time.
That means that we have more questions than answers at this point. The most important question: what will the transfer rate be? If it’s a straight 1:1 cash-back rewards to ThankYou points transfer ratio, the Citi Double Cash instantly becomes a top credit card with a potential 2x ThankYou points earning rate on all purchases. TPG values ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each, meaning this card would effectively get at 3.4% return on all purchases.
If the transfer is 2 cash-back rewards to 1.5 ThankYou points, this card matches the effective 1.5x earning rate for the Chase Freedom Unlimited — which would still make the Double Cash a much more valuable option. Even at a 2:1 ratio, this new option still enhances the value of the Citi Double Cash as it gives an alternative to redeeming cash-back rewards when you want to make a high-value points redemption.
The Citi Double Cash isn’t currently offering a sign-up bonus — which is understandable for a credit card with a solid 2% cash-back earning and no annual fee. Instead, the card is offering new cardholders a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers within the first four months of card opening (then a variable APR of 15.99% – 25.99% applies).
While we at TPG recommend that readers pay their balance in full each month, this could be a good option if you have outstanding credit card debt already. Just note that there’s a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. So, make sure that you’re going to save at least that much in interest from your current option.
- Earn cash back twice. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.99% - 25.99% based on your creditworthiness.
- Click "Apply Now" to see the applicable balance transfer fee and how making a balance transfer impacts interest on purchases.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.99% - 25.99% based on your creditworthiness.*
