Last year, TPG predicted that contactless cards would go through a growth period in 2019, and it appears that it has come true. Citi is following Chase, Capital One and American Express by offering more contactless cards in its portfolio.
Citi has reportedly begun rolling out contactless cards to new cardholders and those receiving a replacement card, according to Doctor of Credit. A Reddit user said they received a Citi® Double Cash Card card that was contactless. Other Reddit users reported receiving a contactless Citi Premier℠ Card and Citi Prestige® Card.
Until recently, the only contactless cards from Citi were the Citi Rewards+℠ Card and the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi.
Citi confirmed to TPG that it is “working with” its partners to issue contactless cards. However, the issuer did not provide a timeline for the rollout other than to say that it would start with cards such as the Double Cash card, Citi Premier and others.
Citi is behind the curve here, as the other issuers have offered contactless cards for a while now. For instance, American Express offers several contactless cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Chase’s contactless cards include the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, British Airways Visa Signature Card, Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited and several others.
And finally, Capital One offers contactless Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, among others.
Note that if you’re a Citi cardholder, the issuer is removing many travel and price protections from most — if not all — of its cards in September. Popular perks such as Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Baggage Delay and Lost Baggage Protection, Citi Price Rewind, 90-Day Return Protection and many others will be discontinued Sept. 22, 2019.
