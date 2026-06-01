Choice Privileges loyalists with a cobranded Wells Fargo card can win up to 1 million Choice Privileges points this summer — just for paying with their eligible card.

And, if you're looking to add a Choice Privileges card to your wallet, now is a great time. There's a new elevated offer on the no-annual-fee Choice Privileges® Mastercard®.

Let's get into the details of this summer's Choice Privileges promotions.

The information for the Choice Privileges Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Earn up to 1 million points by paying with your Choice Privileges card

Choice Privileges is giving away a bounty of valuable hotel points this summer when you use your cobranded card on purchases.

Choice Privileges Mastercard and Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® holders will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for every purchase they make from now through Sept. 30.

The information for the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

QUALITY HOTEL TOULOUSE CENTRE/CHOICE HOTELS

Each eligible purchase will earn one entry to win. No registration is required.

Here are the prizes up for grabs:

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Grand prize : One winner will receive 1 million Choice points. TPG's June 2026 valuations

: One winner will receive 1 million Choice points. TPG's June 2026 Monthly prize : Four winners (one per month) will receive 250,000 Choice points. TPG's valuations place the value of this prize at $1,500.

: Four winners (one per month) will receive 250,000 Choice points. TPG's valuations place the value of this prize at $1,500. Daily prize: 122 winners (one each day the sweepstakes is open) will receive 50,000 Choice points. TPG's valuations place the value of this prize at $300.

Cardholders can read the official rules and full details here.

You'll also earn Choice points with every purchase, with the exact amount you receive depending on which card you hold.

Bluegreen Vacations Fountains, an Ascend Resort Collection in Orlando. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, you'll earn:

With the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard, you'll earn:

10 points per dollar spent on stays at participating Choice properties and purchases of Choice points

5 points per dollar spent at gas stations, grocery stores and home improvement stores and on phone plan services

1 point per dollar spent on other purchases

Related: Unique ways to redeem Choice Privileges points

Bonus offer on the Choice Privileges Mastercard

If you're interested in this promotion and don't have a Choice card in your wallet, you can add the no-annual-fee Choice Privileges Mastercard and earn an elevated welcome bonus.

For a limited time, new Choice Privileges Mastercard applicants can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This offer ends Sept. 8.

CAMBRIA HOTEL COPPER MOUNTAIN/CHOICE HOTELS

Those 60,000 Choice points are worth $360, per TPG's valuations.

The Choice Privileges Select Mastercard offers the same amount of points for a $95 annual fee and a higher spending threshold. With this card, you'll earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Right now, it makes the most sense to apply for the Choice Privileges Mastercard. It has no annual fee and earns the same number of bonus points for a third of the minimum spending requirement.

Related: Choice elite status: What it is and how to earn it

Bottom line

With 127 Choice cardholders eligible to win from now through Sept. 30, this is an easy promotion that provides a good reason to use your cobranded card in the coming months.

You don't have to register to be entered in the sweepstakes. All you have to do is make purchases with your eligible card. You'll receive one entry into the sweepstakes for every purchase you make.

Plus, new Choice Privileges Mastercard applicants can earn an elevated welcome offer through Sept. 8.

To learn more, read our full reviews of the Choice Privileges Mastercard and the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard.

Related: How to earn Choice Privileges points — from hotel stays to credit card rewards

