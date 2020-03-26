China closes its borders to most foreign visitors to keep out coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
China, the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus currently spreading around the globe, is now planning to bar most foreign visitors from entering the country over fears they could reignite the outbreak there.
The government of the People’s Republic announced Thursday that it would make the move to curb the spread of coronavirus in China.
Though the current pandemic started in China, the number of locally-spread infections there has subsided recently, and new cases are now more frequently imported by visitors from other parts of the world.
“In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news
The order will take effect at midnight on Saturday, March 28, and an end date to the ban has not yet been announced.
The policy applies to foreign nationals with a variety of entry permissions, including transit visas. Diplomatic and service visas, however, are exempt from the ban.
Read more: The U.S. State Department issued a global ‘level 4’ warning, urging Americans not to travel
According to the ministry, foreign nationals traveling to China “for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs” will be able to apply for new visas at Chinese embassies or consulates. “Entry by foreign nationals with visas issued after this announcement will not be affected,” the ministry said.
The policy may be adjusted as the coronavirus pandemic progresses, but the ministry did not provide details about any possible changes.
Related: Some airlines have completely suspended service in response to coronavirus.
Travelers have few options to fly from most locations to mainland China these days anyway, as international airlines have significantly curtailed or temporarily suspended many of their routes to Asia.
Currently, no U.S. airline has scheduled service to China, and connections through other cities abroad are limited.
Featured photo by Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.