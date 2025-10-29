The Hilton Honors program has used dynamic award pricing for many years. Without award charts, the unpublished standard room reward cap has increased many times over the years, including to 120,000 points in March 2022, 200,000 points in May 2025 and 250,000 points in September 2025.

However, Thrifty Traveler recently found that standard room rewards at some high-end Hilton Honors properties are now less expensive on select dates. For example, until recently, all the standard room reward nights at Conrad Orlando at Evermore cost 105,000 points. But now we're seeing some that cost 90,000 points.

Several TPG staffers also noticed that award rates for standard room rewards and premium room rewards are converging. For example, TPG's Carly Helfand noticed that within the same month at the Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, standard room reward nights cost as much as 180,000 points, while premium room reward nights start at 145,000 points.

You can redeem just a few more Hilton points on some dates to secure a premium room reward at some Hilton properties. For example, rooms with views of Mount Yotei at the Hilton Niseko Village are bookable as premium room rewards for just a few thousand more Hilton points per night on some dates.

This small difference may lead you to book a premium room reward when redeeming Hilton points for your stay. But keep in mind that you can't use Hilton free night certificates for premium room rewards.

We also found several instances where standard room rewards varied in price significantly. For example, TPG's Eric Rosen noticed that although standard room reward nights at the Conrad Washington, DC cost 85,000 points on most dates, the standard room reward cost jumps to 105,000 points or even 180,000 points on some dates.

The difference is even more profound at Hilton Niseko Village, where standard room rewards jump as high as 160,000 points during peak holiday ski season but are as low as 29,000 points during other seasons.

And unfortunately, many high-end Hilton Honors properties still have all their standard room reward nights pricing at the unpublished cap of 250,000 points. For example, standard room reward nights at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal still cost 250,000 points whenever available.

Especially since some properties offer less expensive standard room rewards on some dates, it's worth checking your current Hilton Honors bookings to see whether you can rebook at a lower rate. And if you have a flexible schedule, it's worth checking whether you can save some points by traveling on different dates. For example, by staying at the Conrad Washington, DC from March 19 to 22 instead of March 26 to 29, you could redeem 135,000 fewer points.

It's also a good idea to periodically check your award bookings — not only in the Hilton Honors program but also in other programs that use dynamic award pricing — for price drops. These checks can save you some serious points, especially when award rates fluctuate frequently.

I have a weekly reminder to check my upcoming reservations for price drops, but you may want to check more or less frequently. Alternatively, you could set up award alerts in your favorite hotel award tool — such as Rooms.aero — to notify you if award nights drop below a particular price.

Bottom line

The downside of programs that use dynamic award pricing is that award rates can spike without notice. However, the positive aspect of dynamic award pricing is that sometimes award rates decrease, especially if you have flexibility regarding when and where you travel. As such, it's important to periodically check your dynamic awards for price drops.

Hilton free night certificates remain a great way to stay at properties with sky-high standard room rewards. But, especially as standard and premium room reward rates converge, remember you can only use Hilton free night certificates for standard room rewards.

