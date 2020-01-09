Chase adds $120 in food delivery credits with Sapphire Reserve
At the end of 2019, we asked TPG readers for your 2020 credit card wish list — and many of you asked for updated card benefits for the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Well, Chase announced today, Jan. 8, 2020, that major changes coming to the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve — including a new $120 dining credit over the next two years, granted that comes after a $100 annual fee hike — not exactly what we had in mind.
Chase has partnered with DoorDash, the nation’s leading on-demand food platform, to offer both new and existing cardholders up to $60 in DoorDash statement credits throughout 2020 and $60 in additional DoorDash statement credits throughout 2021.
Unlike the dining credit available on the American Express® Gold Card, the Reserve’s DoorDash credit will not be limited to monthly maximums. You’ll automatically receive a statement credit whenever you make an eligible DoorDash purchase with your Chase Sapphire Reserve, up to the $60 annual cap. This statement credit is added savings on top of the 3x you’ll earn on DoorDash purchases as part of the CSR’s dining bonus category.
As someone who uses DoorDash regularly (my favorite sushi place in Charlotte is one of the many great restaurants available on DoorDash), I’m extremely excited about this addition to the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
The new dining credit benefit is also accompanied by the previously announced complimentary DashPass membership. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders get a full year of membership, which comes with zero delivery from eligible restaurants and reduced service fees on orders more than $12. You do have to activate your free year of DashPass membership by Dec. 31, 2021.
These new benefits will take effect for both new and existing cardholders starting Jan. 12, 2020.
Bottom line
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has been one of the top travel rewards credit cards available since its launch in 2016, with 3x on travel and dining, a flexible $300 travel credit, great travel protections, a strong welcome bonus and access to the valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards program. The addition of these dining benefits, alongside the other announced changes, makes this card even more competitive against The Platinum Card® from American Express and Citi Prestige® Card. The information for the Citi Prestige has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
While it is unfortunate that these new benefits come with a higher $550 annual fee, those who plan to take full advantage of the new credits can still easily outweigh the added cost. There’s still time to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve with the current $450 annual fee, since the new rate doesn’t kick in until Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
The card’s new benefits take effect on Jan. 12, 2020, for both new and existing cardholders. Existing cardholders and new applicants who are approved for the card before Jan. 12 will pay the lower $450 annual fee until the next renewal after April 1, 2020.
Featured iphoto by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy
