Chase has just shared two changes that are coming to the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees)

One change is good news for all cardholders, and the other falls more in the bad news category, but only for a small subset of people.

The Edit statement credits increasing to $1,000 per year

If you like using the card's two annual statement credits of up to $250 for eligible stays of two nights or longer at The Edit properties booked through Chase Travel℠, you're in luck.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business will offer four statement credits of up to $250 each for The Edit stays that can be used throughout the year. That's up from two statement credits of up to $250 each available on the card in 2026.

1 Hotel Nashville. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

If fully utilized, this would increase the maximum value of this benefit from $500 to $1,000 each year, $205 more than the card's $795 annual fee.

When you stay with Chase's The Edit, you'll receive the following:

Daily breakfast for two

A $100 property credit per booking

A welcome amenity (subject to availability)

Complimentary Wi-Fi at properties that offer Wi-Fi

A room upgrade at check-in (when available)

Early check-in and late checkout (when available)

And if you find a lower price for the same eligible The Edit stay within 24 hours of booking through Chase Travel, you may be able to submit a price-match request for the lower rate.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Chase did clarify to TPG that this expansion of its The Edit credit benefit only applies to the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business and not the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

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Chase is adding a $1 million cap to its advertising bonus category

One of the unique benefits of the Sapphire Reserve for Business for big-spending businesses has been that its 3-points-per-dollar-spent earning rate for social media and search engine advertising is uncapped.

TPG founder Brian Kelly even called this out as something he loved about the card because it was an unusual benefit — most other small-business cards with similar bonus categories have a cap. But the good news is that the limit is very high.

Beginning Nov. 15, Chase will cap the 3 points per dollar spent earned on social media and search engine advertising at $1 million in eligible spending per account anniversary year.

CHASE

After that, purchases in those categories will earn 1 point per dollar.

For the first year of the new cap, Chase will count eligible spending from Nov. 15, 2026, through the statement on which the cardmember's next annual fee appears. The $1 million cap will then reset each account anniversary year.

This cap is much higher than the bonus category spending limits on other similar cards, and Chase says it won't affect the vast majority of cardholders, presumably because most don't spend more than $1 million per year in those categories.

Related: Best credit cards for business expenses

New cardholders can earn 200,000 bonus points

If you want in on the just-announced expanded The Edit credit starting in January, plus all of the Sapphire Reserve for Business's other extensive credits and benefits, the card has a sizable welcome offer: Earn 200,000 bonus Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $30,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening.

Based on TPG's September 2026 valuations, that's worth $4,100, which is one of the largest and most valuable welcome bonus offers we've seen from Chase. If your business can comfortably meet the minimum spending requirement, this is a can't-miss offer.

Keep in mind approval for the card is subject to Chase's 5/24 rule, which means you won't be approved for this card if you've been approved for five or more personal cards across issuers in the past 24 months.

Related: Chase credit cards: Best time to apply based on offer history

Bottom line

These are the first major changes to the Sapphire Reserve for Business since its debut in 2025.

For cardholders who regularly book The Edit stays, doubling the available statement credits to up to $1,000 annually beginning in 2027 could meaningfully increase the card's value.

The new advertising cap is a negative change for businesses that spend more than $1 million per account anniversary year on social media and search engine advertising. But with such a high threshold, there's still a lot of room to earn bonus points in those categories.

To learn more, read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business.